Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs (2) returns an interception for a touchdown against Dacula at Dacula High School.

Alabama landed Gwinnett’s highest-rated football recruit from the Class of 2023 on Wednesday.

Mill Creek senior Caleb Downs chose the Crimson Tide over his other top finalists Ohio State, Georgia, North Carolina and Notre Dame in an announcement at his high school.

