Alabama landed Gwinnett’s highest-rated football recruit from the Class of 2023 on Wednesday.
Mill Creek senior Caleb Downs chose the Crimson Tide over his other top finalists Ohio State, Georgia, North Carolina and Notre Dame in an announcement at his high school.
Downs is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, which have him as the No. 12 player nationally, the No. 1 safety nationally and the No. 1 player in Georgia. On3 has him as No. 13 nationally, No. 1 safety and No. 1 in Georgia, and ESPN lists the 6-foot, 190-pounder at No. 16 nationally in its ESPN 300.
As a junior, Downs helped Mill Creek to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals and was the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett’s Defensive Back of the Year. He also was a first-team all-state and the Region 8-AAAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year after making 77 tackles (57 solos), five interceptions and 11 pass breakups and scoring two defensive touchdowns. He also had seven offensive TDs (four rushing, two receiving, one passing) on only 29 touches (18 rushes, 9 receptions, 2 passes). His 14 career interceptions and five career defensive TDs are both school records.
Downs, who has accepted an invitation to NBC’s All-American Bowl, is the son of former NFL running back Gary Downs, currently running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at East Tennessee State. Downs’ brother Josh is a wide receiver at North Carolina and his sister Kameron played college soccer at Kennesaw State.
