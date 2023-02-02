The Maxwell Football Club named Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs on Thursday as the 2022 Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year.
Downs starred on offense and defense last season as Mill Creek won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the program’s first. The Hawks finished 14-1 with a No. 11 ranking nationally in the final MaxPreps Top 25. In a state finals win over Carrollton, the 6-foot, 190-pounder made 13 tackles and rushed for three touchdowns.
He finished the season with 83 tackles, five interceptions (two for TDs) and 10 passes defensed on defense, in addition to rushing 57 times for 383 yards and 20 TDs and catching 36 passes for 422 yards and three TDs on offense.
Downs graduated in December and enrolled early at Alabama, where the five-star recruit is expected to contribute immediately at safety.
“Leadership, innovation and an indisputable drive to be the best are attributes that Caleb exhibits,” said Mark Wolpert, executive director of the Maxwell Football Club “We got to see the leadership and camaraderie that Caleb shared with his teammates both on and off the field during the 2023 All American Bowl game and we are excited to name this outstanding young man as the Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year.”
Downs will be honored March 9 at the 86th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala at the Mohegan Pennsylvania. Other award-winners at the event are Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, Alabama defensive star Will Anderson Jr. and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
Downs joins past winners of the Maxwell high school honor that include Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence and Derrick Henry.
