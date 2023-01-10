MaxPreps announced Mill Creek's Caleb Downs as the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Downs joins an esteemed group of players to win the prestigious award and be recognized as the country’s best high school football player, including Derrick Henry, Kyler Murray and Bryce Young, who have all won MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year since its inception in 2006. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Downs was presented with the award Tuesday evening on CBS Sports HQ.
A five-star Alabama signee at safety and 247Sports’ No. 6-ranked recruit nationally in the Class of 2023, the 6-foot, 195-pound Downs led Mill Creek to a 14-1 record and the Class AAAAAAA championship, the first state title in school history. Behind the two-way star’s 1,064 total yards, 23 touchdowns, 83 tackles and five interceptions, Mill Creek also finished as Georgia’s top-ranked team and No. 11 nationally in the final MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.
“As America’s source for high school sports with coverage of every team, game and player, the MaxPreps Player of the Year award reflects the nation’s very best,” said Steve Montoya, MaxPreps' director of programming. “The award considers both individual excellence and team success, and this season Caleb stood out all year as the country’s best player while leading his team to unprecedented heights.”
Downs was also named to the MaxPreps All-America Team announced Tuesday and previously was named the MaxPreps Player of the Year in Georgia.
