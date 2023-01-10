©Dale Zanine 2022_12_02 00344.jpg

Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs (2) runs for a touchdown against Milton in the Class AAAAAAA semifinals at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

 Dale Zanine

MaxPreps announced Mill Creek's Caleb Downs as the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Downs joins an esteemed group of players to win the prestigious award and be recognized as the country’s best high school football player, including Derrick Henry, Kyler Murray and Bryce Young, who have all won MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year since its inception in 2006. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades. 

