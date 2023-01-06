Mill Creek vs. Carrollton Trojans, Saturday 10, 2022

Mill Creek's Caleb Downs (2) runs for a touchdown during the Class AAAAAAA state championship game against Carrollton on Dec. 10, 2022.

 Jim Blackburn

Gatorade announced Friday morning that Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs is the 2022-23 Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year.

Downs, who begins classes at Alabama this month, is the first Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Mill Creek High School.

