Mill Creek's Bryson Taylor commits to New Mexico From Staff Reports Oct 26, 2021

Mill Creek's Bryson Taylor (13) wraps up North Gwinnett's Cade Funderburk (11) as teammate Jamal Anderson (1) closes in during the Hawks' victory on Friday, Oct. 1.

Mill Creek senior Bryson Taylor committed Tuesday night to the University of New Mexico football program. Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back, has 23 tackles (16 solos) and a team-best 10 pass breakups through eight games. He also competes for Mill Creek's basketball and track and field teams. 