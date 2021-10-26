©Dale Zanine 2021_10_01 00292.JPG
Mill Creek's Bryson Taylor (13) wraps up North Gwinnett's Cade Funderburk (11) as teammate Jamal Anderson (1) closes in during the Hawks' victory on Friday, Oct. 1.

Mill Creek senior Bryson Taylor committed Tuesday night to the University of New Mexico football program.

Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back, has 23 tackles (16 solos) and a team-best 10 pass breakups through eight games. He also competes for Mill Creek’s basketball and track and field teams.

