Mill Creek senior Brock Pellegrino committed Friday to the University of West Georgia football program.
Pellegrino, a first-team all-county punter by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett in 2020, averaged 39.6 yards on punts and put 15 inside the 20-yard line. As a kicker, he made 16 of 24 field goals and 27 of 28 PATs. He also had touchbacks on 39 of his 51 kickoffs.
