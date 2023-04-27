x_DSC0493.jpg

Mill Creek's Isabella Ragone (5) gets fouled but makes the shot during Tuesday night’s basketball game played at Central Gwinnett. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Bella Ragone was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American after an impressive first season at Mill Creek.

The 6-foot-2 wing averaged 20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 steals this past season for the Hawks’ state playoff team.

