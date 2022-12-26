Fk73uQjWAAAWL5q.jpeg

Aria Davis

 Special Photo

Mill Creek junior Aria Davis committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program.

Davis earned all-county honors this past season after hitting .423 with seven home runs, 38 RBIs, 12 doubles and one triple. She had a .523 on-base percentage.

