Mill Creek's Alora Bevily commits to Alabama State From Staff Reports Dec 2, 2021 Mill Creek's Alora Bevily runs to first base during a 2019 game against Collins Hill. Mill Creek junior Alora Bevily committed Tuesday to the Alabama State University fastpitch softball program. Bevily, an outfielder, helped the Hawks to a third-place finish in Class AAAAAAA in 2021. 