Mill Creek's Alanis Bernis commits to Georgia College From Staff Reports Sep 19, 2021 Mill Creek senior Alanis Bernis committed Saturday to the Georgia College women's volleyball program. Bernis, a libero and defensive specialist, plays club for A5 Volleyball. 