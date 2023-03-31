x_DSC4451.jpg

Scenes from Buford and Mill Creek girls soccer on March 21, 2023 at Mill Creek. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

HOSCHTON — Thursday night’s mission for the Mill Creek girls soccer team was simple — keep Collins Hill scoreless.

The Hawks did just that in a 4-0 victory, the shutout it needed to clinch a third straight region championship.

