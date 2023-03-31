HOSCHTON — Thursday night’s mission for the Mill Creek girls soccer team was simple — keep Collins Hill scoreless.
The Hawks did just that in a 4-0 victory, the shutout it needed to clinch a third straight region championship.
“We knew going in that (Buford) had allowed more goals than us (in Region 8-AAAAAAA play),” Mill Creek girls coach Vince Hayes said. “For once, defense was going to win us a championship. We know how to do defense. They knew what it took. What I’m proud of is everybody got to participate and the team was really dialed in.”
Mill Creek, ranked first in Class AAAAAAA, likely will finish in a tie atop the region with No. 2-ranked Buford, which completes its season Friday against Dacula. But the Hawks have locked up the goals allowed in region play tiebreaker because of a single goal, scored by Mountain View on Feb. 24 in a 4-1 loss to Buford.
That was the only goal surrendered in region play by Mill Creek or Buford outside of their head-to-head matches, which they split. Buford won the first matchup Feb. 28, then Mill Creek won the rematch March 21.
“I think we needed that (first loss to Buford),” Mill Creek senior center back Abby Graeser said. “Buford is a great opponent and they really tested us and they showed us how to get better. I’m thankful for those kinds of teams. We need those kind of mentally difficult situations and physically difficult situations to know, ‘Hey, I’m not where I need to be. I need to go run fitness on Saturday because I’m not where I need to be. This team is showing me I’m not where I need to be.’ I think we needed it and it was right at the turning point in our season.”
Mill Creek (14-1-1, 9-1 region) has reeled off nine straight wins since the loss to Buford (13-2, 8-1).
“After we lost to Buford first, it was kind of the thing we needed to galvanize us, that we need to do this, this and this to get us going,” Hayes said.
Jessie Findley, Katie Tucker, Riley Renwick and Mia Palumbo scored goals in Thursday’s victory, while Renwick, Becca Graeser, Palumbo and Ellie Hurd delivered assists. Mill Creek’s offense was patient, while the defense delivered its 13th shutout of the season.
Mill Creek’s seniors could have won four straight region titles, but their freshman season was ended by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the Hawks were unbeaten and nationally ranked.
“Their freshman year they were undefeated until COVID hit and then they’ve won three region championships, so I think that’s a really significant mark for them,” Hayes said of his seniors. “I’m really proud of that group.”
Mill Creek, which lost last season’s Class AAAAAAA state title on an overtime heartbreaker in the state finals, now turns its attention to the state playoffs, which begin April 11. Before the first round, the Hawks can enjoy their latest region championship next week during Spring Break.
“It’s really special. This has never happened for us, three times in a row (to win region),” Abby Graeser said. “It just shows the effort we’ve put in and our attitudes throughout the year. Coming into the season, I was worried mentally about how last season played out, but we completely put our heads in it, we put our hearts in it. We’ve been training not only during the weekdays, but on the weekends, just putting in the effort. I think this is well-deserved for our team. But it’s not over yet, just the beginning.”
