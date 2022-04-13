HOSCHTON — Sometimes, one fortunate bounce is all it takes.
On a night where Mill Creek’s girls soccer team spent the entire game against Lambert on the front foot creating one chance after another, a deflected shot settled the score.
Riley Renwick’s shot from just outside the penalty area on the left wing deflected squarely off a Lambert defender into the back of the net with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, and the goal stood up all the way to the finish line in No. 9-ranked Mill Creek’s 1-0 victory in the Class AAAAAAA first round.
“The whole first half I saw that the left side was open and I was playing left wing back,” Renwick said. “I saw that defender kind of off, got the ball, just dribbled and took a few steps, saw an open shot, it ricocheted and it went in.”
The Hawks (11-4) are now in the second round of the AAAAAAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season and will host East Coweta on Monday night for an opportunity to reach the quarterfinals.
But the road back was anything but straightforward.
Lambert (10-8) advanced all the way to the state championship game last season and finished fourth place in the always competitive Region 6-AAAAAAA, making this first-round clash anything but a formality even for the top-seeded Hawks.
“Both teams were matched pretty similarly,” Mill Creek head coach Vince Hayes said. “They all worked hard, they had really organized teams. Two sets of teams that are going to work hard to do everything they can, so it was really going to come down to that moment and whoever made the most of it.”
For most of the first half, it looked like that moment could have come much sooner. Mill Creek spent almost the entire game with the ball, forcing a series of saves from Lambert goalkeeper Karlie Cabrera. The home team had 11 shots on goal before Lambert finally registered one at the other end, but Cabrera answered every one of them.
But the one shot she could do nothing about was the one straight off her teammate, enough to give Mill Creek a deserved 1-0 lead thanks to an unusual moment.
“We were creating a lot of opportunities,” Hayes said. “The odds are if you’re going to be able to get five to 10 chances, one is going to go in.”
And although it struggled to create chances even while trailing, Lambert did not go away. The game was physical all the way through to the final whistle, with every 50/50 ball tightly contested and crunching collisions all over the field. The closest chance for the Longhorns was after a slight deflection on a cross left the door open for a potential rebound, but Mill Creek goalkeeper Mairin Halama scooped up the loose ball to avoid any further danger.
“We played the defending state finalists,” Hayes said. "All respect to Lambert; they’re a great program. To play them in the first round, it gets us really more focused rather than trying to build as we go through.”
After a 2-4 start to the season, Hayes’ team has now won nine consecutive games and is one of the final 16 standing in the classification. But for now, Mill Creek emerged from a meat grinder of an opening round game.
It was the definition of survive and advance — and Hayes knew it.
“One game at a time,” he concluded. “We’re really big on this. As soon as you look too far ahead, that’s when you trip on what’s right in front of you. We’re not going to go beyond our game on Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.