Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 34-28 in double overtime
Mill Creek rebounded from its only loss of the football season — to Collins Hill on Oct. 29 — with a win over Peachtree Ridge in the regular-season finale. The Hawks kept it rolling last week with a 49-20 win over West Forsyth in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, setting up Friday’s second-round game at Region 2-AAAAAAA champion McEachern.
The Indians barely escaped No. 4 seed South Gwinnett in the first round, pulling out a win in double overtime. They struggled to a 2-4 mark in non-region play, but finished the regular season with four straight wins for a 4-0 region mark.
Mill Creek looked good in its first-round win on both sides of the ball. Kevin Mitchell had a big game on defense with eight tackles (one for loss), a sack, a caused fumble and a 10-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Zach Jollay (six tackles, two for losses, four pass breakups), Cole Mullins (eight tackles, one for loss, three sacks), Caleb Downs (three tackles, three pass breakups) and Jayvon Henderson (four tackles, two pass breakups) also played well.
Offensively, Hayden Clark was 11 of 14 passing for 188 yards and a TD, Donovan Journey had six carries for 88 yards and three TDs, Joe Robinson had three catches for 24 yards and a score and Makhail Wood had three catches for 66 yards. Canton Wilhoit had the highest grade on the offensive line, and Thurman Harris graded 95 percent on blocking with two big blocks and a pancake block.
