Matt Welch

Mill Creek plans to host a meet-and-greet with the high school’s new head boys basketball coach Matt Welch on Thursday.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Hawks’ media center.

Welch, a North Gwinnett grad, spent the last eight seasons as an assistant boys basketball coach at Berkmar. He helped the Patriots to Class AAAAAAA runner-up finishes each of the past two seasons.

