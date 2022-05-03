HOSCHTON — Facing two future Division I pitchers, Mill Creek’s baseball team used a patient approach to grind out a pair of victories in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Tuesday.
Alabama commit Jansen Kenty and Jacksonville State commit Josh Sibley combined to strike out 23 Grayson batters in just 11 innings last week, but Mill Creek drew 13 walks and eventually took advantage for a 3-2 victory in Game 1 and a 9-2 domination in Game 2 for the series sweep.
Game 1 starting pitcher Sahil Patel struck out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings and reached base six times in the doubleheader, right fielder Cole Mullins had six RBIs on the day, designated hitter Hutch Ezell hit a key three-run triple and Beau Brailey pitched five shutout innings in the nightcap to finish out the series.
“Any time you can get that many free passes that’s a good thing,” Mill Creek head coach Doug Jones said. “Two really good arms, so I was proud of the fact that we got pitch counts up. I knew if we could get pitch counts up and get into the bullpen, we would have a chance.”
Game 1 was a story of missed opportunities for both teams as Patel and Kenty pitched into and out of trouble. East Coweta loaded the bases in the first inning before Patel induced an inning-ending flyout, and Mill Creek only managed to scratch one run across in the second inning after loading the bases with nobody out.
East Coweta failed to cash in with a bases loaded opportunity in the third inning and left two more runners on base in the fourth inning against Patel, but finally managed to break through in the fifth inning. A single, a throwing error and then a walk after a 10-pitch plate appearance loaded the bases again with two outs for Kenty, and he delivered a clutch hit against his mound counterpart.
Patel’s 109th and final offering of the afternoon was served into center field for a base hit, scoring two runs and giving the visitors a 2-1 lead. Ryan Thomas ended the inning with a groundout to hold the deficit at one, but Mill Creek faced its first deficit of the game with only nine outs remaining.
Kenty struck out 10 batters in the first four innings, but he also issued three walks and four hits against Mill Creek’s patient lineup. His pitch count was creeping up towards triple digits, and the Hawks took advantage during their third trip through the lineup. Patel started the rally with a single, and catcher Nick Hollifield doubled off the wall in left field to put two runners in scoring position with one out.
Next was Mullins, who found grass in center field for a two-run single of his own. In the end Mill Creek forced Kenty to throw 110 pitches in just five innings, and he departed the contest trailing 3-2.
“That’s Sahil, he’s going to battle,” Jones said about Patel’s gritty outing. “Sometimes he gets a little sideways with it, but he’s going to compete to the bitter end. He got a little tired; it was hot today, it was the first day it’s really been hot. I’m awful proud of him.”
Thomas recorded the final six outs of the game on just 20 pitches, giving the Hawks their second consecutive one-run victory dating back to the first round series against North Forsyth.
The second game was not nearly as dramatic.
Mill Creek jumped on Sibley with two runs in the first inning thanks to another clutch hit from Mullins, and Jacques Walker added the only home run of the day on a towering drive out to right field in the second inning. Another run scored on a third inning wild pitch, and two more Sibley walks in the fourth inning finally ended his day after recording just 11 outs.
With East Coweta on the ropes, Hutch Ezell delivered the knockout punch.
The designated hitter greeted new East Coweta pitcher Avery Brown with a three-run triple into the gap in right-center field, extending the lead to 7-0 and giving Brailey all the support he needed.
“I was just trying to take it the other way,” Ezell said. “I was just trying to relax, honestly because my first two at-bats before that I was kind of tense.”
Brailey carried a no-hitter all the way into the fifth inning, striking out seven batters and only issuing one walk against an overmatched East Coweta lineup. Yet another two-run single from Mullins made it 9-0 in the sixth inning, and Joe Martin recorded the final six outs to run Mill Creek’s winning streak to four games since dropping its playoff opener against North Forsyth.
Mill Creek is already into the state quarterfinals for the first time since its run all the way to the championship series in 2018, and might have the benefit of another home series next week depending on the outcome of the other matchup in its bracket, Lowndes vs. Cherokee.
If Lowndes wins the Hawks will have to travel down to Valdosta, but a Cherokee triumph would set up another doubleheader back at home next Monday.
But regardless of the location or the opponent, the Hawks feel like they are peaking at the right time after Tuesday’s sweep.
“It’s a good start,” Patel said. “If we keep hitting and pitching like we are, then we can go deep.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.