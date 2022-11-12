11.12.22 Watermarked-000118.jpg
ERIC GRAHAM

HOSCHTON — Meadowcreek didn’t need to give nationally ranked Mill Creek any help in the football teams’ first-round playoff matchup. Then a high snap on the Mustangs’ second snap gave the hosts a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line.

The Hawks’ Cam Robinson scored the first of his four first-half touchdowns on the next play, and Mill Creek was rolling on the way to a 59-22 victory in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.

Recommended for you