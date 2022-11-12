HOSCHTON — Meadowcreek didn’t need to give nationally ranked Mill Creek any help in the football teams’ first-round playoff matchup. Then a high snap on the Mustangs’ second snap gave the hosts a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line.
The Hawks’ Cam Robinson scored the first of his four first-half touchdowns on the next play, and Mill Creek was rolling on the way to a 59-22 victory in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Mill Creek scored five TDs on its first 12 offensive snaps — thanks in large part to its defense and special teams providing great field position — and rolled up a 45-8 halftime lead. Meadowcreek had minus-three rushing yards and 129 passing yards (most of it on an amazing, one-handed catch and run for 61 yards by Jordan Louie) in the first half.
“It’s kind of what we’ve done all year long,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “We’re not big, gaudy stat folks offensively because if you look at our games, it’s the defense giving them short fields, turnovers. I think we’re now plus-18 on turnover margin, which is huge. We’ve got explosive playmakers on offense, and the combination of that and the defense and special teams giving us short fields is big.”
Mill Creek had a trio of one-play scoring drives, and one scoring drive of two plays. Robinson rushed 11 times for 129 yards — topping the 1,000-yard mark on the season — and four TDs, Kevin Mitchell had five carries for 57 yards and two TDs and Hayden Clark completed 9 of 12 passes for 161 yards and two TDs, a 37-yarder to Jamal Anderson and a 56-yarder to Makhail Wood (four catches, 86 yards).
While the offense clicked — it ran only 32 offensive plays thanks to its success and a second-half running clock — the Mill Creek defense held a dangerous Meadowcreek offense that averaged 37 points in check. The Mustangs’ final 14 points came against the Mill Creek reserves, as did most of Cameron Ellis’ 244 passing yards. Louie rushed for 41 yards.
“You look at Meadowcreek on offense in the state of Georgia, they’ve got one of the leading rushers with 1,500 yards (Louie), one of the leading passers, two leading receivers, they’re very dynamic on offense,” Lovelady said. “The defense did a great job stopping them when we had to.”
Mill Creek got off to a great start when Devin Anchrum recovered the errant snap from Meadowcreek that set up Robinson’s TD just 49 seconds into the game. The Mustangs answered with a successful drive, but their short field goal was blocked. Five plays later, Mitchell’s 16-yard scoring run put the hosts up 14-0.
The Hawks started their next two possessions on the Meadowcreek 30- and 36-yard lines, resulting in 4- and 16-yard TD runs by Robinson and a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. A low punt snap on the final play of the first quarter gave Mill Creek the ball at the Mustangs’ 7-yard line, where Robinson scored another TD on the first snap of the second quarter.
Jacob Ulrich made a 20-yard field goal with 3:27 left in the first half for a 38-0 lead and Meadowcreek responded with its only scoring drive on the Mill Creek starters. Ellis, as he was being dragged to the ground, avoided a sack and threw to Louie, who made a one-handed snag and took it 61 yards to the Hawks’ 9-yard line. That eventually led to a 3-yard TD run by Ellis on fourth-and-goal.
Mill Creek stretched the lead to 45-8 at halftime on Clark’s 37-yard TD strike to Anderson, and Clark hit Wood for a 56-yard TD on the third play of the third quarter for a 52-8 lead. Meadowcreek fumbled its first offensive snap of the third quarter, and Langston Agee (who also had a sack) recovered at the Mustangs’ 35-yard line. Mitchell’s 29-yard TD run made it 59-8 less than three minutes into the second half.
Meadowcreek tacked on two scores, a 3-yard run from Andre Craig and a 19-yard pass from Ellis to Keshaun Singleton, in the second half. With the clock running, even on scores, Mill Creek ran only seven offensive plays over the final two quarters.
The Hawks (10-1) advance to play at North Cobb in the second round, while Meadowcreek finishes its first season under new head coach Todd Wofford at 7-4.
MILL CREEK 59, MEADOWCREEK 22
Meadowcreek 0 8 7 7 — 22
Mill Creek 28 17 14 0 — 59
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Cam Robinson 7 run (Jacob Ulrich kick) 11:11
Mill Creek: Kevin Mitchell 16 run (Ulrich kick) 5:52
Mill Creek: Robinson 4 run (Ulrich kick) 4:42
Mill Creek: Robinson 16 run (Ulrich kick) 1:43
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Robinson 7 run (Ulrich kick) 11:48
Mill Creek: Ulrich 20 FG, 3:27
Meadowcreek: Cameron Ellis 3 run (Andre Craig pass from Ellis) 1:09
Mill Creek: Jamal Anderson 37 pass from Hayden Clark (Ulrich kick) :30
THIRD QUARTER
MIll Creek: Makhail Wood 56 pass from Clark (Camden Puzas kick) 10:43
Mill Creek: Mitchell 29 run (Puzas kick) 9:07
Meadowcreek: Andre Craig 3 run (Josias De La Espada kick) 2:46
FOURTH QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Keshaun Singleton 19 pass from Ellis (De La Espada kick) 2:07
