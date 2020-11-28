ROSWELL — It was a tale of two halves in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs for Mill Creek, which allowed 21 unanswered points in the final 16 minutes to drop a crushing 28-27 game to Roswell.
The Hawks (5-6) held a 27-7 lead early in the third quarter before the hometown Hornets (8-2) swarmed to take the lead early in the fourth. After Roswell's final score, Mill Creek missed two field goal opportunities, including one as time expired.
Josh Battle rushed 27 times for 230 yards and a touchdown to lead the Hawks' offense.
Mill Creek scored the first and only touchdown of the opening quarter on its second drive. Battle took a handoff through a wide hole, made two cuts and scorched the Hornet defense for the score. The Hawks extended their lead two drives later when a 48-yard Battle run set up a short Brock Pellegrino field goal.
A 26-yard punt return by Khamari Glover following a three and out on Roswell’s ensuing drive gave Mill Creek a short, 37-yard field. Seven plays later, Donovan Journey took a handoff from a yard out, broke left and trotted into the end zone to go up 17-0.
Roswell finally got going on their final drive of the first half when Robbie Roper connected on a 48-yard pass. Three snaps later, Roper finished the job on a 15 yard fade route to 6-foot-5 Michael Washington, who high-pointed the ball in the back corner of the end zone to cut the Mill Creek lead to 10.
The Hawks added three more points before intermission on a booming, 48-yard field goal from Pellegrino.
The 20-minute break didn’t appear to have any effect on the flow of the game as Mill Creek opened the second half slicing through the Hornet defense. Clark connected with a laid-out Glover in the back of the end zone from 12 yards out to cap off a 70-yard, 2:33 drive. Clark finished 11-for-21 passing for 113 yards, a TD and two interceptions.
Roswell was able to nullify Mill Creek’s score with one of its own on the following possession. Roper hit a tip-toeing Willis in the back of the end zone to trim the Mill Creek lead to 13.
The momentum began to shift for the first time when a Mill Creek fumble just three snaps later gave the Hornets the ball on the Hawk 47. A 48-yard run by Ryan Hill set up a 2-yard bowling touchdown run by Willis. Suddenly, Mill Creek led only 27-21.
The Roswell defense forced the first Mill Creek punt of the game and took the lead on the following possession. The Hornets capped off a 68-yard drive with a 3-yard Ryan Stephens touchdown. Stephens rolled through the Mill Creek front and across the goal line for the first lead of the game.
A six-minute Mill Creek drive ended in disappointment as Pellegrino came just short on a 49-yard field goal to take the lead with less than three minutes remaining.
A quick three and out put the Hawks on the Roswell 45. Despite getting the yardage necessary to get within its kicker’s range, Mill Creek was unable to steal the game back from the Hornets as Pellegrino sliced his kick wide right as time expired, ending the Hawks’ season.
Roswell 28, Mill Creek 27
Roswell 0 7 7 14 - 28
Mill Creek 7 13 7 0 - 27
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Josh Battle 41 run (Brock Pellegrino kick) 6:55
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Pellegrino 18 FG (9:05)
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 1 run (Pellegrino kick) 4:03
Roswell: Michael Fitzgerald 15 pass from Robbie Roper (Caden Long kick) 2:58
Mill Creek: Pellegrino 48 FG (0:30)
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Khamari Glover 12 pass from Hayden Clark (Pellegrino kick) 9:27
Roswell: Marquis Willis 3 pass from Roper (Long kick) 4:23
FOURTH QUARTER
Roswell: Willis 2 run (Long kick) 9:56
Roswell: Stephens 3 run (Long kick) 8:33
