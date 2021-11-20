POWDER SPRINGS — Down two touchdowns late in the first quarter its second-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff football game against McEachern, No. 4 state-ranked Mill Creek needed any spark it could find to get going.
The Hawks found several on the evening, but it was multi-talented junior Caleb Downs who first helped ignite them with an interception on defense, a touchdown pass and touchdown run in the first half to begin a run of 45 straight points at one point in their 52-30 win Friday night at Walter H. Cantrell Stadium.
Mill Creek (11-1) also got a big night running from Donovan Journey, who ran for 118 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, while Hayden Clark threw for 163 yards and three scores on 16-of-22 passing.
Meanwhile, the defense proved to be opportunistic, picking off three passes that turned into 17 points, while the Hawks also cashed two more McEachern (7-5) miscues on special teams into 14 more points to advance to next week's state quarterfinals at Milton.
But they had to pull themselves out of an early hole and overcome a huge night from Indians quarterback Bryce Archie, who finished with 424 yards of total offense, and receiver Kaleb Webb, who had seven catches for 136 yards and two TDs.
“We kind of had to rally a little bit,” Mill Creek coach Josh Lovelady said. “(McEachern) came out fast and hit us in the mouth, and we had to respond. We didn't hit the panic button, and I'm proud of how our offense got the running game going in the second half. That was a good thing because our defense was on the field a lot (in the first half)."
Indeed, the Hawks had a big hill to climb after McEachern took a 7-0 lead when Archie capped a nine-play, 78-yard drive with his 1-yard sneak with 3:10 left in the first quarter.
And mistakes proved to be key to the score most of the rest of the half.
The Indians struck first, taking advantage of a Victor Okafor fumble recovery with a 41-yard Archie-to-Webb scoring strike on the next snap to extend the McEachern lead to 14-0 with 1:46 left in the first quarter.
But Mill Creek finally began to answer on its next possession, and Downs was at the center of a lightning-like scoring burst as the opening frame turned into the second quarter.
Facing second and 3 at the McEachern 27 as the middle frame started, the five-star safety/receiver prospect lined up in the Wildcat formation like he had a couple snaps earlier.
Only this time, instead of running or handing the ball up, and lofted a pass towards the end zone and found Tye Green behind the secondary for a 27-yard TD pass, pulling the Hawks to within 14-7 with 11:53 left in the half.
“When you've got a player like Caleb, you try to get him the ball and give him an opportunity,” Lovelady said. “I think after (Friday night), he's got the whole triple crown. He's thrown for a touchdown, he's run it, he's got a kick return and an interception and everything else.
“It's the playoffs. When you've got a good player, the cream rises to the top, and he did.”
Downs came up big again on the ensuing McEachern possession by running down an overthrown pass by Archie and corralling it before falling out of bounds for an interception on the Mill Creek 30.
“I knew I needed to be deep,” the 6-foot-1, 188-pound junior said. “That's where that pick came from, and the team rallied behind that. We just have to come out strong and play every play. Even if we get down, we've just got to rally behind whoever's making plays. Everybody picks it up.”
Joseph Robinson then burst up the middle for a 58-yard gain on the next snap to set the Hawks up at the Indians' 12, but they could only move one more yard before settling for a 28-yard Trace Butcher field goal that pulled Mill Creek to within 14-10 with 9:52 left in the half.
Three plays into the next McEachern possession, Brandon Akers batted an Archie pass at the line and smothered ball for an interception before returning it 19 yards to the Indians' 5.
Two plays later, Downs kept the ball on a Wildcat dive and found the end zone from a yard out with 8:39 left in the half, and the Hawks had scored three times in a 3:14 span to take their first lead of the game at 17-14 heading into intermission.
And the Hawks kept momentum going into the second half, needing just five plays and 1:26 to extend their led to 24-14 on Journey's 16-yard TD run before another key swing thanks to the opportunistic defense less than a minute and a half later.
After Archie and driven McEachern into the red zone, he tried to find Webb again on a crossing pattern in the end zone.
However, Bryson Taylor picked it off at the goal line and returned it 18 yards to thwart the Indians offense and give his offense chance to build some more momentum.
The Hawks then drove the required 82 yards in 11 plays before Clark found Makhail Wood for 12-yard scoring strike to make the score 31-14 with 4:27 left in the third quarter. Wood finished the night with a team-best 76 yards on four catches.
Mill Creek continued to take advantage of short fields, turning a mishandled snap on a punt into an 8-yard TD pass from Clark to Brendan Jenkins to make the score 38-14 with 42 seconds left in the period.
The Hawks then ended the run of 45 straight points by cashing in when an Archie punt went straight into the back of one of his own linemen with Clark hitting Justin Content with a 17-yard TD pass with 6:57 left, making the score 45-17.
Archie tried to will McEachern back into the game, hooking up with Webb on a 30-yard TD and a two-point conversion with 5:55 left, and then running in himself with another two-point pass to Webb with 5:09 left after the Indians recovered an onside kick to cut the Mill Creek lead to 45-30 with 5:09 left.
But the Cameron Shugrue recovered the next onside kick, and the Hawks took advantage of a first down by penalty when McEachern jumped offside on fourth down and put the game away when Journey rambled 25 yards for the score to make it 52-30 with 4:06 left.
MILL CREEK 52, McEACHERN 30
Mill Creek 0 17 21 14 – 52
McEachern 14 0 0 16 – 30
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
McEachern: Bryce Archie 1 run (Lucas Wynn kick), 3:10
McEachern: Kaleb Webb 41 pass from Archie (Wynn kick), 1:46
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Tye Green 27 pass from Caleb Downs (Trace Butcher kick), 11:53
Mill Creek: Butcher 28 FG, 9:52
Mill Creek: Downs 1 run (Butcher kick), 8:39
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 16 run (Butcher kick), 10:27
Mill Creek: Makhail Wood 12 pass from Hayden Clark (Butcher kick), 4:27
Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 8 pass from Clark (Butcher kick), 0:42
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Justin Content 17 pass from Clark (Butcher kick), 6:57
McEachern: Webb 30 pass from Archie (Webb pass from Archie), 5:55
McEachern: Archie 8 run (Webb pass from Archie), 5:09
Mill Creek: Journey 25 run (Butcher kick), 4:06
MC McE
First Downs 17 17
Rushes-Yards 40-205 31-140
Passing Yards 190 304
Comp.-Att.-INT 17-23-0 18-41-3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-66 9-72
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Mill Creek – Journey 20-118, Joseph Robinson II 5-67, Zekai Wimby 2-20, Cam Robinson 4-10, Downs 3-5, Clark 4-(-7), TEAM 2-(-8). McEachern – Archie 19-120, Makari Bodiford 8-17, Peja Womack 4-15, TEAM 1-(-12).
Passing: Mill Creek – Clark 16-22-0, 163; Downs 1-1-0, 27. McEachern – Archie 18-41-3, 304.
Receiving: Mill Creek – Wood 5-76, Wimby 4-26, Content 2-28, Jenkins 2-21, Journey 2-6, Green 1-27, Trajen Greco 1-6. McEachern – Webb 7-136, Devonte' Morgan 7-97, Savion West 2-41, Womack 2-18, R.J. Echols 1-7.
