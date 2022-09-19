Gwinnet XC-11.jpg

Collins Hill's Marc Petrucci, left, battles Mill Creek's Luke Kalarickal as the finish line approaches at the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championship in Conyers.

 Katie's Images

Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz and Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci were named Gwinnett Runners of the Week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday.

Schlitz placed fourth in the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships with a time of 19 minutes, 44.60 seconds. Petrucci was runner-up in the Gwinnett County meet with a time of 16:11.50.

