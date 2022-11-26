HOSCHTON — Another state playoff game brought another lopsided victory for the Mill Creek football team Friday night.

The Hawks invoked a running clock for the third time in three postseason games with a 38-14 win over visiting Westlake, and advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in program history — joining the 2015 and 2016 teams. They will travel to face Milton for the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on Friday, Dec. 2 in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal game, won by Milton.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

