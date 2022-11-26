HOSCHTON — Another state playoff game brought another lopsided victory for the Mill Creek football team Friday night.
The Hawks invoked a running clock for the third time in three postseason games with a 38-14 win over visiting Westlake, and advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in program history — joining the 2015 and 2016 teams. They will travel to face Milton for the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on Friday, Dec. 2 in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal game, won by Milton.
Mill Creek (12-1) rushed for 327 yards — averaging 9.3 yards per carry — and was led by Cam Robinson’s 15 carries for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 19-yard TD pass from Hayden Clark.
“We knew they had a bad run defense and we knew they blitzed outside a lot, so the middle was going to be wide open,” Robinson said. “We executed and we targeted that.”
Caleb Downs rushed six times for 53 yards and a score, and Makhail Wood scored on a 24-yard run for an offense that entered the game averaging 46.3 points, including 50.6 points during a five-game winning streak and 51 points in its first two playoff games.
Meanwhile, the Mill Creek defense held Westlake’s powerful offense in check until a few second-half drives, one that resulted in the Lions’ second TD with a minute left against the Hawks’ reserves. Quarterback R.J. Johnson threw for 288 yards, but was intercepted three times — twice by Trajen Greco and once by Downs.
“I got two picks but it isn’t really all me, it was our D linemen getting in the backfield and linebackers getting hurries,” said Greco, who also had three pass breakups. “I had two picks, but you have to give other people credit, too.”
Jamal Anderson, Nick Maxey and Cole Mullins had sacks, helping the defensive backs in their impressive night against a dangerous Westlake receiving group that includes Clemson recruit Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.
“I think our secondary played one of their best games all year long,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “I thought we contested balls. I thought our secondary had one of their best games as far as tight coverage and making them earn every reception.”
Mill Creek scored TDs on five of its six first-half possessions for a 35-7 halftime lead, and Jacob Ulrich’s 33-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third quarter. The 31-point lead was good enough for a running clock.
“We talk about offense and defense feeding off each other all year long,” Lovelady said. “We got some early stops and drove the ball and stayed on script, in front of the chains. I think our defense came out again this week and set the tone.”
Westlake was stuffed without a first down on the game’s first possession, and Mill Creek started its opening drive on the Lions’ 37-yard line after a 15-yard penalty for a hit to the helmet on Downs as he fielded a punt. Six plays later, Clark’s 19-yard TD pass to Robinson put the hosts up quickly. A penalty then negated what would have been a turnover forced by the Mill Creek defense — Jamal Anderson caused a fumble that Devin Ancrum recovered — but Westlake still failed to score when it missed a 46-yard field goal badly.
Mill Creek followed with a nine-play, 86-yard scoring drive capped by a 42-yard TD run from Downs. The Hawks were 4-for-4 on third down over their first two possessions.
Wood’s 24-yard TD on a double handoff stretched the lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter, and Robinson’s 4-yard scoring run later in the quarter made it a four-score game. Westlake responded with its only points off the Mill Creek starting defense as a 41-yard pass from Johnson to Terrell on third-and-10 set up an 1-yard TD run by Naaem Odeniyi with 1:40 left.
Lovelady called a timeout on the run play before Odeniyi’s TD, giving his offense time for a final march to end the first half. The Hawks mixed the run and the pass on the ensuing drive, but the big plays were passes of 24 and 14 yards from Clark to Anderson. Robinson’s 7-yard TD run with five seconds left in the half made the score 35-7.
By halftime, Mill Creek had 250 rushing yards and 83 passing yards.
“What they were doing to us defensively, it created opportunities for us to run the ball,” Lovelady said. “I would say Hayden had the best half he’s had in several weeks as far as — they gave us a ton of different looks — and we had opportunities to throw the ball in our RPO (run-pass option) game, but he said, ‘Hey let’s just hand it off and don’t try to force it.’”
Robinson reeled off a 45-yard run on the first play of the second half, but a fumbled pitch two plays later ended the drive. Two plays later, Mill Creek had the ball back on Greco’s second interception, which set up Ulrich’s field goal.
A conservative Mill Creek offensive plan kept the score 38-7 until Johnson found Jalen Delapierre for a 25-yard score with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter that closed the final margin, but did nothing to keep the Hawks from the Final Four.
“It’s special (to make the semifinals),” Robinson said. “This is a special team.”
Mill Creek 38, Westlake 14
Westlake 0 7 0 7 — 14
Mill Creek 14 21 3 0 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Cam Robinson 19 pass from Hayden Clark (Jacob Ulrich kick) 7:51
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 42 run (Ulrich kick) 4:15
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Makhail Wood 24 run (Ulrich kick) 9:28
Mill Creek: Robinson 4 run (Ulrich kick) 3:49
Westlake: Naeem Odeniyi 1 run (Omar Camara kick) 1:40
Mill Creek: Robinson 7 run (Ulrich kick) :05
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Ulrich 33 FG, 7:20
FOURTH QUARTER
Westlake: Jalen Delapierre 25 pass from R.J. Johnson (Camara kick) 1:06
W MC
First downs 18 17
Rushes-yards 26-77 35-327
Passing yards 288 92
Comp-Att-INT 22-38-3 9-16-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-60 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Westlake: Odeniyi 8-34; Tomir Bransford 8-29; Johnson 9-17. Mill Creek: Robinson 15-202; Downs 6-53; Kevin Mitchell 8-29; Wood 1-24; Clark 2-23.
PASSING— Westlake: Johnson 22-38-3, 288. Mill Creek: Clark 9-16-0, 92.
RECEIVING — Westlake: Avieon Terrell 7-88; Jabari Jones 7-77; Delapierre 3-64; Odeniyi 3-35; Rod Rouse 2-24. Mill Creek: Wood 4-20; Jamal Anderson 3-47; Robinson 1-19; Brendan Jenkins 1-6.
