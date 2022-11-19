KENNESAW — Cam Robinson rushed 21 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mill Creek to a 43-7 victory over North Cobb in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Emery Sewell Stadium Friday.

The Hawks (11-1), who scored 43 unanswered points and held the Warriors to 122 total yards, will host Westlake in the quarterfinals next Friday. Meanwhile, North Cobb (9-3) watched its season come to a close in the second round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

