KENNESAW — Cam Robinson rushed 21 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mill Creek to a 43-7 victory over North Cobb in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Emery Sewell Stadium Friday.
The Hawks (11-1), who scored 43 unanswered points and held the Warriors to 122 total yards, will host Westlake in the quarterfinals next Friday. Meanwhile, North Cobb (9-3) watched its season come to a close in the second round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
“Our players knew that this game would be a test of our physicality, and they answered the challenge,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “The defense set the tone all night with great pressure in the box and phenomenal coverage on the back end. On offense, I think the unsung heroes were the offensive line and tight ends. They had great protection for (quarterback) Hayden (Clark) and opened up big holes for our backs.”
David Eziomume's 83-yard touchdown run with five minutes, one second remaining in the game prevented the shut out for the Warriors. North Cobb's leading rusher, Nick Grimstead, was held to five yards on 11 carries. He was also 1-for-13 for 0 yards passing with an interception.
Not only did Mill Creek's starting defense contain the Warriors' offense the entire game, but dropped passes, costly penalties, poor tackling and mental errors plagued North Cobb from the start.
"(Mill Creek) was the better team in every phase of the game (Friday)," North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. "They had a great game plan and they executed it well and had us on our heels from the jump.
"They played hard, but I thought our kids played hard, too. We made some early mistakes and got behind and then it kind of snowballed on us.”
Caleb Downs also had two rushing touchdowns, while Clark completed 9-of-16 passes for 92 yards. He also ran for a score. Makhail Wood added five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks, who totaled 414 offensive yards.
Leading 36-0 at halftime, Mill Creek scored on its first possession of the second half, driving 65 yards on 10 plays to go-ahead 43-0 on Clark's 1-yard scoring run with 9:14 left in the third period. The touchdown gave Mill Creek its 43-0 advantage.
Jacob Ulrich's 29-yard field goal as time expired lifted Mill Creek to a 36-0 halftime lead.
The Hawks outgained the Warriors 265-28 in total offense in the first half. North Cobb had three first downs compared to 12 for Mill Creek. The Warriors failed to complete a pass in the half.
Downs had two rushing touchdowns, while Robinson also scored twice and added 93 yards on the ground in the opening two quarters. Mill Creek scored its first touchdown when Clark threw a backwards pass to wide receiver Trajen Greco, who found Wood open for a 50-yard score.
Jamal Anderson's interception off a tipped Grimstead pass set up the Hawks’ second score as Downs found the end zone on a 1-yard run to put Mill Creek in front 14-0 five minutes into the contest.
The Hawks scored on their first three possessions of the second quarter behind Robinson’s scoring runs of 2 and 8 yards and a 5-yard Downs carry. Mill Creek missed two extra-point attempts before Brady Lane connected to improve the Eagles margin to 33-0 with 3:41 left in the half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.