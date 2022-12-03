ATLANTA — As it did through the first three rounds of the Class AAAAAAA high school football playoffs, Mill Creek got the kill shot early Friday night.

The Hawks scored on their first five possessions and their domination led to a running clock for the fourth straight week in a 48-14 victory over Milton in the state semifinals, earning the program’s first state championship game appearance. They will face Carrollton, a 35-27 winner at Colquitt County in its semifinal, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium with a shot to win their first state title.

