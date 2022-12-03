ATLANTA — As it did through the first three rounds of the Class AAAAAAA high school football playoffs, Mill Creek got the kill shot early Friday night.
The Hawks scored on their first five possessions and their domination led to a running clock for the fourth straight week in a 48-14 victory over Milton in the state semifinals, earning the program’s first state championship game appearance. They will face Carrollton, a 35-27 winner at Colquitt County in its semifinal, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium with a shot to win their first state title.
Mill Creek — which improved to 13-1, tying the school record for wins in a season — led 42-7 at halftime.
“What a freakin’ game, way to come out of the gate like scalded dogs,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “I don’t know if I’ve been part of a half at that competition level, the Final Four, and you came out with special teams, blocked kicks, kicks in the end zone, offense feeding off defense, all three phases playing well. It was pretty special that first half.”
Mill Creek didn’t lack motivation in the Final Four game, played at an inconvenient location for both sides, Lakewood Stadium in south Atlanta, and at an odd time (5 p.m.) for a GPB Sports TV broadcast, because Milton’s stadium doesn’t meet seating requirements for a semifinal game. The Hawks lost to Milton 36-27 in last year’s state quarterfinals, leaving them hungry for revenge in the rematch with the Region 6-AAAAAAA champions.
“Definitely (losing last year to Milton) was motivation,” Mill Creek linebacker/tight end Jamal Anderson said. “Coming into this week I could feel it, the pain I felt losing to these dudes last year. So coming into this game we definitely wanted to bring an extra punch to them. It was awesome to come here and win it and do something that’s never been done in school history, do it for our coaches. It was an awesome experience for sure.”
The taste of revenge began in a hurry with Mill Creek scoring on five straight possessions for a 35-0 lead with 4:53 left in the second quarter. At the time, Milton’s offense had one first down.
Quarterback Hayden Clark was 7 of 8 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns — his second, the 51st of his career, broke Cameron Turley’s school record — in the first half, and also had a 10-yard TD run before leaving with a minor injury. His replacement, Shane Throgmartin, was 3-for-3 passing for 58 yards and two more scores.
Makhail Wood had a huge first half with five catches for 152 yards and three TDs as the Hawks left Milton, which had won eight straight, shell-shocked from the opening whistle. Clark hit Wood for a 54-yard TD pass on the game’s third offensive snap and the rout was on.
“Milton has a lot of trust in their corners so they don’t have a lot of help,” Wood said. “They left me one-on-one most of the game and I got three first-half touchdowns.”
Wood surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season with his big first half, and Clark topped 2,000 passing yards.
“Having Brendan (Jenkins) and Makhail, they’re both deadly threats on the outside so it’s really hard for a defense to pick which one,” said Clark, who has thrown just one interception in 14 games. “They picked to keep Brendan kind of capped today and they left Makhail open and that’s a fast joker to be out there.”
After a Milton field goal was blocked, Clark capped a drive with a 19-yard TD pass to Wood just inside the back line of the end zone. Those two hooked up again on the next possession for a beautiful, over-the-shoulder catch on the sideline by Wood that covered 39 yards and set up Clark’s TD run for a 21-0 lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter.
Milton’s third straight three-and-out led to a 33-yard TD pass as Throgmartin threw a strike to Wood barely two minutes into the second quarter. Back-to-back sacks by Anderson and Cole Mullins forced another three-and-out, and Mill Creek went on its fifth straight scoring drive, capped by a 19-yard TD pass from Throgmartin to Caleb Downs, who took a swing pass and raced through the Milton defense for a 35-0 lead with 4:53 left in the half. With a big lead and Throgmartin playing well, Mill Creek opted to rest Clark.
Milton answered with a drive, scoring on a 26-yard TD pass from Luke Nickel to Bryce Thornton, who was left wide open by a Hawks busted coverage. However, the Eagles’ excitement was short-lived.
They attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff that went straight to Mill Creek’s Miles Gindlesperger, who raced untouched through the gut of Milton’s special teams unit for a TD and a 42-7 lead with 50 seconds left before halftime.
Ulrich tacked on a 32-yard field goal for the only scoring in the third quarter.
After Nickel hit Mark Essley II for a 36-yard TD pass against the Hawks’ reserves in the fourth quarter, Brady Lane converted a 39-yard field goal for the final 48-14 margin. The fourth quarter was over in a flash thanks to a running clock, which has been the norm in all four rounds of the state playoffs for Mill Creek.
“It’s been great. Obviously it’s been a blessing to be able to just kind of breeze through the way we have, but it hasn’t come from nothing,” Anderson said. “We’ve had to put a lot of hard work and preparation into it. That’s really what got us here.”
Here is a spot in the state championship game against unbeaten Carrollton. It’s new territory for the Hawks, who lost their only two previous semifinal appearances in 2015 and 2016.
“We talked about what we have and have not done,” Lovelady said. “We have had a great season. We have gotten to the semifinals. But what we haven’t done at Mill Creek to make their mark was win a semifinal game. That was huge. We talked about leaving your legacy of getting somewhere that someone else hasn’t. It’s just a special group.”
