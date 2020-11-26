Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 5-5
Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 40-3
Roswell Hornets (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Chris Prewett
Record: 7-2
Last week: Beat Woodstock 42-12
Mill Creek takes on a familiar foe in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs — it defeated Roswell 41-17 in last year’s second round. That game also was played at Roswell.
The Hornets, who have a first-year head coach in Prewett, have been successful in the passing game this season with quarterback Robbie Roper approaching 2,000 yards. He faces a Mill Creek secondary that got stellar play in last week’s win over Peachtree Ridge from Caleb Downs (one interception, three pass breakups), Connor Bell (seven tackles, one pass breakup) and Bryson Taylor (three pass breakups).
The Hawks’ defense has been solid most of the season, but the offense made the biggest improvements in Game 10 with perhaps its best outing of the season. Sophomore quarterback Hayden Clark completed 13 of 20 passes for 193 yards and rushed eight times for 39 yards, accounting for four total TDs. Donovan Journey carried seven times for 100 yards, and Josh Battle had seven rushes for 95 yards. Downs had a 64-yard TD catch and Tim Page had two TDs among his four catches.
Mill Creek needed that victory over Peachtree Ridge to secure the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.
“I was very proud of the way we played tonight, fast and physical in all three phases of the game," Lovelady said after the game. “Our defense set the tone early and gave us short fields. Because we’ve had so many injuries in these 10 weeks, we have a lot of experience.”
The Hawks also been been battle-tested by one of the state’s most difficult schedules that included games with Dacula (6-3), Brookwood (8-2), West Forsyth (7-3), Grayson (9-0), North Gwinnett (7-3), Norcross (10-0) and Collins Hill (8-2).
With a win Friday, Mill Creek advances to a second-round matchup with the Norcross-South Forsyth winner.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: Peachtree TV
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 41-17 last year
Location: Roswell High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.