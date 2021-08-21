ATLANTA — A tendency to lean more heavily on the running game, sometimes by design and sometimes by necessity, has been a tradition of sorts for the Mill Creek football team.
If Saturday is any indication, expect a more balanced version of the Hawks in 2021.
Quarterback Hayden Clark completed passes to 11 different receivers in throwing for 242 yards and three touchdowns in Mill Creek’s 43-10 victory over Parkview in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the first meeting in football between the two programs, and marked a return to the Corky Kell for the Hawks, who missed last year’s showcase because of COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
“It’s always great to have a win when you play a program like Parkview that’s extremely talented and they get after you,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “Our kids played hard. They came out fast and physical. I think our defense carried us for a quarter and a half while our offense was trying to figure it out. I don’t know if it was jitters, but the snaps, jumping offside, penalties. It allowed us to not have it snowball on the other end. And offensively, we have some playmakers on the perimeter and through the backfield. I think we’ve got more balance than we’ve had in years past.”
Donovan Journey rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the victory, and Mill Creek finished with 115 yards on the ground. The Hawks jumped ahead 16-0 after a quarter, led 26-7 at halftime and built a 43-7 edge after three quarters that brought on a running clock for the fourth.
Clark completed 14 of 25 passes with TDs to Caleb Downs (14 yards), Brendan Jenkins (79 yards) and Trajen Greco (23 yards).
“We try to keep it versatile, keep everyone with fresh feet,” Clark said of his numerous pass-catchers. “We make it so the defense doesn’t just pick one guy and stick with him. … We have guys that are good for jump balls, speed, cuts, agility. If I need a back shoulder (throw), I know I have a guy at all times to go to.”
Downs, Jenkins, Greco, Journey, Joe Robinson, Makhail Wood, Ty Green, Thurman Harris, Justin Content, Cameron Robinson and Zekai Wimby all caught at least one pass.
“We have probably the best depth at the skill positions that we’ve ever had,” Lovelady said. “And some of them are young, too. It’s just taking what’s open. I think Hayden did a good job of not forcing it. He made some good throws under pressure. We’ve got to connect on some others, too. We had some wide open opportunities we’ve got to fix.”
Parkview quarterback Colin Houck completed 14 of 27 passes for 248 yards, most of it to Zion Taylor (seven catches, 154 yards) and most on three long completions of 52, 50 and 42 yards. Outside of those long plays, the Mill Creek defense limited the Panthers’ success and got the scoring started with a safety three minutes into the game when Kevin Mitchell sacked Houck in the end zone.
Houck was sacked four times — Mitchell (1 1/2 sacks), Nic Denick (1 sack), Brandon Akers (1 sack), Zach Jollay (1/2 sack) — and Jollay also had two fumble recoveries, a caused fumble and a tackle for loss. Ryan Seo added a fumble recovery and Jayvon Henderson had an interception, which went for a touchdown but was called back for an illegal block, on a day when Parkview had four turnovers.
“We just played fast and physical,” Jollay said. “We wanted to make sure they knew we were here to hit. We did what we usually do.”
After the safety, Mill Creek tacked on two more first-quarter scores thanks to a boost from good field position. Journey’s 10-yard TD run was followed at the end of the quarter when Clark passed to Downs, who made a diving TD catch in the end zone.
Trace Butcher made a 56-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 19-0 lead and added a 31-yarder in the third quarter. His long field goal, which bounced high off the cross bar and over, tied a school record set in 2016 by Brenton King against Archer.
“Our kicking game, we had a huge field goal in there,” Lovelady said. “The kicks in the end zone, touchbacks, and we pinned them inside the 20 several times. That’s huge. Our punts, we flipped the field. That’s the hidden yardage we preach about on special teams and our kicking game really stepped up today to help us out.”
Parkview’s Khyair Spain broke through for a 41-yard TD run after Butcher’s field goal, but Mill Creek answered with a scoring drive that ended with Journey’s 2-yard TD run with 1:33 left in the first half. On the ensuing possession, Houck hit a 52-yard pass to Zach Hill that was headed for a touchdown until Jollay caught up, punched the football loose and scrambled for the recovery, a play that kept his team’s lead at 26-7 heading into halftime.
“I was supposed to get that second man and he’s a little bit faster than me, he outran me a little bit,” Jollay said. “I noticed he was a little bit undersized so I came over with a big swipe and made sure to get the fumble recovery.”
Mill Creek scored on its first three possessions of the second half to put the game away. On the third play of the second half, Clark connected with Jenkins for a 79-yard TD pass and — after Henderson’s interception — Clark hit Greco for a leaping 23-yard TD at the front corner of the end zone.
An errant snap recovered by Jollay set up Butcher’s second field goal with 3:45 left in the third quarter. Parkview reached double figures early in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Carlos Munoz, but it was a rough day for the Panthers, who were held to 27 rushing yards.
“It’s amazing, an amazing start for us,” Clark said. “We’ll use this as a kickoff and keep going forward as a program.”
MILL CREEK 43, PARKVIEW 10
Mill Creek 16 10 17 0 — 43
Parkview 0 7 0 3 — 10
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Safety, Kevin Mitchell sack in end zone, 9:05
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 10 run (Trace Butcher kick) 4:54
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 14 pass from Hayden Clark (Butcher kick) :12
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Butcher 56 FG, 4:50
Parkview: Khyair Spain 41 run (Carlos Munoz kick) 3:30
Mill Creek: Journey 2 run (Butcher kick) 1:33
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 79 pass from Clark (Butcher kick) 10:35
Mill Creek: Trajen Greco 23 pass from Clark (Butcher kick) 8:49
Mill Creek: Butcher 31 FG, 3:45
FOURTH QUARTER
Parkview: Munoz 26 FG, 10:27
MC PV
First downs 16 11
Rushes-yards 29-115 21-27
Passing yards 239 248
Comp-Att-INT 15-26-0 14-27-1
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-3
Penalties-yards 17-150 6-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mill Creek: Joe Robinson 9-49; Jayvon Henderson 2-23; Downs 3-18; Journey 8-17; Cameron Robinson 1-6; Clark 1-3; Austin Jackson 2-2; Cooper Bothwell 1-2; Zekai Wimby 1-0; Team 1-(minus-5). Parkview: Spain 2-42; Donovan Paris 4-14; Jordan McCoy 5-4; Colin Houck 7-(minus-33).
PASSING — Mill Creek: Clark 14-25-0, 242; Downs 1-1-0, minus-3. Parkview: Houck 14-27-1, 248.
RECEIVING — Mill Creek: Jenkins 2-86; Journey 2-19; Downs 2-16; Robinson 2-10; Makhail Wood 1-41; Greco 1-23; Ty Green 1-22; Thurman Harris 1-10; Justin Content 1-9; Cameron Robinson 1-7; Zekai Wimby 1-(minus-4). Parkview: Zion Taylor 7-154; Antonio White 4-39; Zach Hill 3-55.
