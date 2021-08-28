HOSCHTON — Just past the midway point of the first quarter Friday night, the Mill Creek football team’s troublesome start put it in a quick hole.
Two fumbles handed visiting Norcross two touchdowns, and the Hawks missed on a field goal in between. From there, they straightened things out in a big way.
Mill Creek reeled off 41 unanswered points after the early deficit and cruised to a 41-13 victory in an early matchup of unbeaten teams. The Hawks still trailed 13-10 at halftime, but outscored Norcross 31-0 in the second half, including 24-0 in a decisive third quarter.
Norcross was held without a first down and to minus-14 yards over the final two quarters.
“I was very proud of how they didn’t hit the panic button,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “They didn’t self implode on the sidelines or start pointing fingers. These are the kind of games you want in non-region to get ready for the region. When it comes to region and you’ve only got four region games, if you implode after a bad start, you lose the ball game. But we’ve got to learn from this.”
Jayvon Henderson sparked the third-quarter outburst with interceptions on back-to-back Norcross offensive plays, taking the latter 33 yards for a TD. Three plays after that score, teammate Jamal Anderson had an interception and a 31-yard return.
“At halftime, we went into the locker room and we made up our minds that we were going to come out like dogs,” Henderson said. “We were going to come out fighting and we’re not going to give up until we get the W. When we got to the third quarter, I already had that mentality. Let’s get it. Let’s rock and roll.”
Mill Creek’s offense got the third quarter off to a good start with a 79-yard scoring drive that featured a 47-yard pass from Hayden Clark (11 of 18 passing, 157 yards) to Brendan Jenkins. That duo connected again for an 8-yard TD pass to cap the drive as Jenkins fought off a Norcross defender for a leaping catch, getting his foot down inside the end zone line in the process. The score gave Mill Creek its first lead at 17-13.
Henderson’s first pick two plays later set up a short field, and Caleb Downs scored on a 16-yard run for a 24-13 edge. Henderson’s exciting return of his next interception sent the sidelines into a frenzy, and Anderson added his pick moments later. Trace Butcher tacked on a 35-yard field goal later in the third quarter for a 34-13 lead.
“I liked the way we responded at halftime,” Lovelady said. “I told them to worry about us, not about them and the score will take care of itself. They did and they came out and flew around on defense, took advantage of opportunities on offense. I think it was a good team effort.”
Mill Creek’s final score came on the first play of the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Shane Throgmartin threw a 41-yard TD pass to sophomore Trajen Greco. Reserves played for both teams the remainder of the fourth quarter.
“We showed resiliency with some bad things happening early,” Lovelady said. “It seems like the second week in a row where the defense had to steady the ship, hold it together while we had those turnovers on offense. Our defense in the third quarter was tremendous — turnover, turnover, turnover. And special teams, we flipped the field several times. We were able to pull it out against a good Norcross football team.”
Mill Creek’s mistake-filled first quarter quickly turned in a bad way. Downs’ 41-yard punt return put the Hawks at the Norcross 12-yard line, but the Blue Devils blew up the handoff on the next play and Jonathan Mathis scooped up the fumble before racing 86 yards for a quick 6-0 lead.
Makhail Wood’s 63-yard kickoff return then put the Hawks at the Norcross 28-yard line, but the hosts missed on a 43-yard field goal on that possession. When Mill Creek got the ball back, another fumble on a high snap gave Norcross the ball at the Hawks’ 43-yard line. The Blue Devils turned that miscue into a 16-yard TD run by Latavius Johnson and a 13-0 lead.
Mill Creek then put a seven-play, 66-yard drive that ended with Joseph Robinson’s 5-yard TD run with 2:35 left in the first quarter. Robinson also had an 11-yard run and a 27-yard catch on the drive, while Zekai Wimby had a 17-yard catch and Jenkins had a 19-yard grab.
After a 30-minute lightning delay, Downs had a 25-yard punt return to set up Trace Butcher’s 38-yard field goal with 9:57 left in the first half. Mill Creek was off the mark on another field goal later in the second quarter, allowing Norcross to hold onto a 13-10 halftime lead.
MILL CREEK 41, NORCROSS 13
Norcross 13 0 0 0 — 13
Mill Creek 7 3 24 7 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
Norcross: Jonathan Mathis 86 fumble return (kick failed) 9:24
Norcross: Latavius Johnson 16 run (Drew Duva kick) 3:56
Mill Creek: Joseph Robinson 5 run (Trace Butcher kick) 2:35
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Butcher 38 FG, 9:57
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 8 pass from Hayden Clark (Butcher kick) 9:12
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 16 run (Butcher kick) 7:48
Mill Creek: Jayvon Henderson 33 interception return (Butcher kick) 7:31
Mill Creek: Butcher 35 FG, 2:17
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Trajen Greco 41 pass from Shane Throgmartin (Butcher kick) 11:51
Norcross MC
First downs 5 17
Rushes-yards 23-(minus-4) 43-149
Passing yards 104 198
Comp-Att-INT 10-22-3 12-19-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 4-2
Penalties-yards 5-35 9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Norcross: Johnson 5-19; Tad Logan Jr. 1-0; Mathis 1-0; Javan Brown 1-(minus-1); Michael Ammons 2-(minus-2); Christian Williams 8-(minus-4); Team 2-(minus-7); A.J. Watkins 3-(minus-10). Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 12-61; Zekai Wimby 3-30; Tre Jackson 6-27; Downs 3-26; Joseph Robinson 6-19; Bryce Conway 3-9; Clark 4-5; Throgmartin 1-0; Cam Robinson 1-(minus-5); Team 4-(minus-23).
PASSING — Norcross: Brown 9-17-3, 101; Zaire Goff 1-4-0, 3; Watkins 0-1-0, 0. Mill Creek: Clark 11-18-0, 157; Throgmartin 1-1-0, 41.
RECEIVING — Norcross: Nakai Poole 3-57; Johnson 2-15; Lawson Luckie 2-15; Tyson Jarrell 2-11; Williams 1-6. Mill Creek: Jenkins 3-74; Joseph Robinson 3-42; Wimby 3-31; Greco 2-51; Justin Content 1-0.
