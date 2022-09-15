Cedar Grove Saints (5-AAA)
Coach: John Adams
Record: 3-0
Last week: Beat Collins Hill 40-6
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 3-0
Last week: Had a bye
Don’t expect Mill Creek’s football team to overlook its opponent from a smaller classification Friday night. Cedar Grove isn’t your typical Class AAA team.
The No. 1-ranked Saints, last year’s AAA state champs, served notice last week with a 40-6 victory at defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill, backing up earlier wins over Bainbridge (30-14) and Westlake (30-20). After falling behind 6-0 to Collins Hill, they reeled off 40 unanswered points. The only points Cedar Grove allowed to Collins Hill came after the Saints muffed a punt in the first quarter.
Cedar Grove’s talent-laden roster includes one-time Georgia commit Kayin Lee, a four-star cornerback committed to Ohio State, as well as three-star edge Adonijah Green, three-star wideout Barry Jackson (Nebraska commit), three-star athlete Ricky Lee and three-star linebacker Everett Roussaw.
Mill Creek, off last Friday, also is off to an unbeaten start against tough competition with wins over Walton (47-41), Norcross (49-17) and Archer (33-0). The Hawks’ biggest improvements through three games have come on the defensive side — since its high-scoring game with Walton and giving up 17 first-quarter points to Norcross, the Mill Creek defense has shut out its opposition for the past seven quarters.
The unit was particularly stingy in last week’s 33-0 win over Archer. Trajen Greco (three tackles, two pass breakups, 37-yard interception return), Cole Mullins (five tackles, one for loss, two sacks, one QB hurry), Justin Content (four tackles, one pass breakup) and Jamal Anderson (six tackles, one for loss) were among the standouts against Archer. Caleb Downs (21 tackles, two interceptions), Nick Maxey (17 tackles, one sack, six QB hurries), Josh Anglin (17 tackles, four for losses, three QB hurries), Nic Denick (14 tackles, two for losses, one QB hurry) and Jaiden Patterson (12 tackles, five pass breakups) also have played well this season on the defense.
Hayden Clark (663 passing yards, five touchdowns), Cam Robinson (335 rushing yards, six TDs, 81 receiving yards, TD) and Makhail Wood (16 catches, 263 yards, three TDs) have been among the Hawks’ top offensive players this season.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Mill Creek High School
Recommended for you
Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute to lift visiting Atlanta United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.