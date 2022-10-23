_DSC9057 (2).JPG

Mill Creek's Luke Kalarickal finishes first in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships at Georgia International Horse Park on Oct. 22, 2022.

 Andrew Weathers

CONYERS — Mill Creek’s cross country teams finished atop the team and individual leaderboards at Saturday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Championships.

The Hawks won the boys title with 29 points (Dacula was second at 45) and had the individual champion in Luke Kalarickal, whose time of 16 minutes, 4.00 seconds was 28 seconds ahead of the field. Teammate Gavin Mathieu was third in 16:47.30, and Mill Creek also put Caiden Hall (seventh, 17:13.40), Dylan Lucas (eighth, 17:22.00), Jack Tillman (10th, 17:26.20), Benjamin Brandstetter (14th, 17:58.90) and Tanner Tucker (20th, 18:18.20) in the top 20.

