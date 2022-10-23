CONYERS — Mill Creek’s cross country teams finished atop the team and individual leaderboards at Saturday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Championships.
The Hawks won the boys title with 29 points (Dacula was second at 45) and had the individual champion in Luke Kalarickal, whose time of 16 minutes, 4.00 seconds was 28 seconds ahead of the field. Teammate Gavin Mathieu was third in 16:47.30, and Mill Creek also put Caiden Hall (seventh, 17:13.40), Dylan Lucas (eighth, 17:22.00), Jack Tillman (10th, 17:26.20), Benjamin Brandstetter (14th, 17:58.90) and Tanner Tucker (20th, 18:18.20) in the top 20.
The Mill Creek girls got a 1-2 finish individually led by champion Jewel Wells, who finished in 19:53.10. The Hawks’ Evelyn Schlitz was runner-up in 20:45.00, followed by teammates Natalie Vasquez (fifth, 21:50.80), Sarah Chau (seventh, 22:04.60), Alex Surowiec (eighth, 22:10.30), Audrey Lesniak (11th, 23:29.40) and Hannah Williamson (12th, 23:31.80) in the top 12. The girls champions finished with 23 points, 33 ahead of second-place Buford.
The Buford girls were led by Diana Plata (sixth, 21:55.30), Abby Wood (ninth, 22:44.50), Hayden Bailey (10th, 22:55.90), Cameron Perry (16th, 24:35.50), Emily Nava (17th, 24:42.10) and Daniela Plata (19th, 24:58.50).
Madison Fiorini was fourth (21:40.80) in the girls race to lead Dacula to third with 81 points. She was followed by teammates Laura Csontos (14th, 23:52.40) and Riley King (20th, 24:58.70) in the top 20. Mountain View, fourth at 107, was paced by Mackenzie Jennings (13th, 23:34.20) and Mia Stripling (18th, 24:44.30).
Central Gwinnett got a third-place finish from freshman Elliann McIntosh (21:37.20), and Collins Hill’s Katelyn Getchey (15th, 24:06.00) also was in the top 20.
Corbin Squires (fifth, 17:11.80) and Austin Jugenheimer (sixth, 17:13.20) led the second-place Dacula boys, who also got strong races from Isaac Brown (ninth, 17:24.40), Chance Jones (12th, 17:45.40) and Jacob Niles (13th, 17:58.80).
Collins Hill’s boys (72 points) had the runner-up finisher in Marc Petrucci (16:32.60) and the fourth-place finisher in Jameson Pifer (17:01.20), as well as Truth Mattison (17th, 18:07.50). Buford was fourth in the boys standings at 87 behind Carter Hales (11th, 17:26.90), Noah Johnson (15th, 17:59.40) and James Hales (16th, 18:07.40).
Mountain View’s Josiah Cleveland (18th, 18:13.50) and Central Gwinnett’s Steven Rubio (19th, 18:14.70) also finished in the boys top 20.
