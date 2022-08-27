NORCROSS — A week after allowing 41 points in a season-opening win over Walton, Mill Creek's defense got back to basics and it showed as the Hawks steamrolled Norcross 49-17 Friday in a football game televised nationally on ESPN2.

The first quarter saw the Hawks give up all 17 of the Blue Devils' points, but tweaks were made that put Mill Creek in the right places the rest of the night.

