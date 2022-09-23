HOSCHTON — Penalties, penalties and more penalties.
Both fourth-ranked Mill Creek and No. 7 Parkview were assessed their fair share of penalties Friday night during their heavyweight battle, but arguably none bigger than when Parkview's go-ahead score midway through the third quarter was taken off the board thanks to an offensive pass interference call.
The Panthers were eventually stopped on a fourth down attempt and the Hawks soared from there, scoring touchdowns on their next two possessions to pull away from the Panthers and keep their undefeated football season alive with a hard-fought 40-17 win.
After finding themselves down early and trading blows for much of the third quarter, Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said he was proud of the way his team played to earn a win against a very talented Parkview team.
“I’m really excited about our kids being resilient tonight,” Lovelady said. “We had some things that we’ve got to clean up, but as far as not hitting the panic button, it’s huge.”
With Mill Creek (5-0) clinging to a 17-14 lead with 8:10 left in the third quarter, Colin Houck and the Panthers (4-1) put together an impressive drive that ultimately ended with the momentum swinging in favor of the Hawks for good.
After reeling in a 99-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter, Panthers standout receiver Mike Matthews followed that up with a 50-yard reception over two Hawk defenders at the Mill Creek 27.
Two plays later, Houck connected with a wide-open Carson Wilson, who hauled in the pass and raced into the end zone for a 30-yard score. However, the score was brought back after Matthews was flagged for offensive pass interference.
The Panthers managed to get 24 of the penalty yards back and faced a tough decision on fourth down. Needing two yards to convert at the Mill Creek 19, Parkview head coach Eric Godfree called timeout.
Instead of attempting a short field goal to tie the game at 17-all, the Panthers elected to go for it. Workhorse running back Khyair Spain lined up in the backfield out of the wildcat formation and was stood up at the line of scrimmage, forcing a turnover on downs.
Godfree said after the game that the decision to go for it instead of kicking a field goal was very tough.
“It really was because we know we have a great field goal kicker,” Godfree said. “We could’ve kicked a field goal to tie it up, but we said heck, man. We’ve got our horse right here. Let's go eat. And we didn’t execute. That’s on us.”
The Hawks took full advantage of the turnover on downs and needed just five plays to mount an 80-yard touchdown drive. Cam Robinson rushed for 70 yards on the drive, including a 48-yard run that got the Hawks down to the Parkview 2-yard line.
Caleb Downs punched the ball into the end zone on the very next play to give the Hawks a 10-point lead, 24-14 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.
“Huge swing,” Lovelady said. “It was huge to have that stop and have the score right behind it. That’s what good football is. The defense gets a stop, now take advantage of it offensively.”
Trailing by 10 points, the Panthers managed to get the ball back into Mill Creek territory on its ensuing possession, but another penalty, this time a hold, derailed the drive. Facing a third-and-24, Houck was intercepted by Mill Creek’s Justin Content near midfield.
Starting their next drive inside Parkview territory, Mill Creek scored again, this time on a 10-yard run from Robinson to increase their lead to 17 points, 31-14 with 11:42 left in the game.
“They continued to make plays,” Godfree said of Mill Creek’s offense. “They’ve got a really good football team. We slowed them down for a while, but they finished it in the fourth.”
Robinson carried 23 times for 189 yards in the victory.
"Once again, Cam Robinson came up with a big night for us," Lovelady said. "He had a great blend of speed, power and outstanding vision."
Two Mill Creek touchdowns in a span of four minutes were the backbreakers for the Panthers, who left the game disappointed in the loss, but encouraged about what’s to come.
“We’re definitely very encouraged,” Godfree said. “We’re very disheartened. It’s tough to lose. It’s one of the worst feelings ever. But we’re very encouraged and know we can go toe-to-toe with maybe the best team in the state right now.”
As for Mill Creek, it completes the non-region schedule without a loss and Lovelady said he’s very pleased with where they stand heading into region play.
“Obviously the goal is to go 1-0 every week and stack them up,” Lovelady said. “I still think there’s room for growth. When you have a region like us, two state champions, and a semifinalist in Dacula, you better clean up some of the things that you can clean up. Guard your strengths and work on your weaknesses. That’s what we’re going to start doing every week.”
The Hawks will open Region 8-AAAAAAA play next Friday at home against Central Gwinnett while Parkview will open Region 4-AAAAAAA play at home against South Gwinnett.
Mill Creek got on the board first with a short 21-yard field goal from Jacob Ulrich, but it was the Parkview offense early on that showed the most promise.
After the field goal, a good mix of run and pass got the Parkview offense into Mill Creek territory. A pass interference call on Mill Creek's Robinson moved the ball into the red zone for the Panthers and four plays later, they were celebrating in the end zone with a touchdown.
The game's first touchdown came on a short 4-yard pass from Houck to Wilson to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter.
Clark and the Mill Creek offense wasted little time moving the ball back into Parkview territory following the touchdown on five consecutive completions but stalled out from there. Unable to pick up a first down from the 46, the Hawks elected to punt.
The decision turned to gold, but only temporarily.
Ulrich's punt was downed at the Parkview 1-yard line, but it quickly turned to disaster for the Hawks. Expecting a Spain run, the Panthers dialed up a quick pass to Matthews, who only needed to beat Mill Creek cornerback Trajen Greco, who was the last man of defense.
Houck fired a perfect pass into the hands of Matthews and the junior broke free from Greco and raced 99 yards to the end zone untouched. The score gave the Panthers a 14-3 lead and left the Mill Creek home crowd stunned just seven seconds into the second quarter.
Leading 14-3, the Hawks responded with two touchdowns to go into halftime leading the Panthers 17-14. The first touchdown came on a 14-yard connection from Hayden Clark to Makhail Wood and the second came on a 9-yard score from Robinson with just 30 seconds left in the half.
MILL CREEK 40, PARKVIEW 17
Parkview 7 7 0 3 -- 17
Mill Creek 3 14 7 16 -- 40
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Jacob Ulrich 21 FG
Parkview: Carson Wilson 4 pass from Colin Houck (Carlos Munoz kick) 3:25
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Mike Matthews 99 pass from Houck (Munoz kick) 11:23
Mill Creek: Makhail Wood 14 pass from Hayden Clark (Ulrich kick) 9:11
Mill Creek: Cam Robinson 9 run (Ulrich kick) :30
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 2 run (Ulrich kick) 3:43
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Robinson 10 run (Ulirch kick) 11:42
Parkview: Munoz 27 FG, 8:26
Mill Creek: Kevin Mitchell 57 run (Ulrich kick) 5:40
Mill Creek: Safety, 1:12
