Fmc04ZzXoAMIvwW.jpeg
Special Photo

CARROLLTON — Mill Creek’s wrestling team cruised to two wins Saturday in the Class AAAAAAA Duals Prelims, advancing to the Elite Eight of the state tournament.

The Hawks opened with a 72-9 victory over Grayson, and followed it up with a 46-23 win over top seed Carrollton. They return to action for the final round of state duals Jan. 21 at Buford City Arena.

Recommended for you