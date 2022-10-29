x_DSC3396.jpg

Scenes and action from the Dacula at Mill Creek football game on October 28,2022. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

HOSCHTON — The first half wasn’t without hiccups.

Mill Creek’s football team had a 65-yard touchdown called back by penalty, and a holding call negated another first-down run, forcing a punt. A high snap forced a third-and-goal from the 21-yard line. Dacula’s Hector Davies reeled off 31- and 30-yard runs, tallying almost 100 yards by halftime.

