HOSCHTON — The first half wasn’t without hiccups.
Mill Creek’s football team had a 65-yard touchdown called back by penalty, and a holding call negated another first-down run, forcing a punt. A high snap forced a third-and-goal from the 21-yard line. Dacula’s Hector Davies reeled off 31- and 30-yard runs, tallying almost 100 yards by halftime.
That said, Mill Creek had no problems on the scoreboard against its longtime rival Friday night, rolling to a 45-0 victory in Region 8-AAAAAAA. The offense fought through illness and three missing starters, while the defense posted its second straight shutout.
“You want to be peaking these last two games and you want to get to the point where you’re past those controllable mistakes,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “We didn’t do that at times. But also saying that, when we gave up a couple of long runs we bowed our backs and kept them out, stopped the bleeding. The defense did well. Offensively, the flu hit us. We had three new guys starting on offense. We battled the flu and had some guys stepping up. We probably had a little nerves in some instances with people stepping into a different role and maybe putting too much pressure on themselves. There’s an opportunity still for growth. When you have an opportunity like that and you win against a quality team like Dacula, it’s great.”
The Hawks (8-1, 3-1) led 35-0 at halftime after the offense took advantage of short fields for five touchdowns, four on the arm of Hayden Clark. Clark threw two TD passes to Brendan Jenkins and one each to Caleb Downs and Cam Robinson. Downs added a 20-yard TD run.
Jenkins had six catches for 60 yards and the two scores. He had two receiving TDs through seven games, and now has four TDs in his past two games after catching two against Collins Hill two weeks ago.
“I think it’s matchups, first of all, and getting him going a little bit,” Lovelady said of Jenkins’ big games. “And (fellow receiver) Makhail Wood was out this week. It’s also a situation where you read the coverage and if it’s a good matchup. … He’s a big receiver and those 50-50 balls, in our opinion, it turns into a 70-30 ball with Brendan Jenkins jumping for them.”
Mill Creek led 14-0 after the first quarter on a 17-yard TD pass from Clark to Jenkins and a 20-yard TD run by Downs. Clark’s 21-yard TD pass to Downs saved Mill Creek from a long third-and-goal on the first play of the second quarter for a 21-0 lead.
Anglin’s interception of a pass tipped by Jamal Anderson set up another short field, and the Hawks converted on an 11-yard TD pass from Clark to Robinson. Clark’s 14-yard TD pass to Jenkins made it 35-0 by halftime.
Jacob Ulrich made a 41-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter, and Bolden’s interception set up a 20-yard TD pass from Shane Throgmartin to A.J. Freer.
Clark was 9-for-12 passing for 93 yards, and Throgmartin was 5-for-5 for 71 yards.
Dacula (2-6, 1-3) got 117 rushing yards on 16 carries from Davies, but Mill Creek’s defense posted its second straight shutout. After limiting Collins Hill to 40 yards, the unit followed it up by limiting the Falcons to 121 yards (113 rushing, 8 passing).
Josh Anglin and Kaymon Bolden intercepted passes for the Hawks.
MILL CREEK 45, DACULA 0
Dacula 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mill Creek 14 21 3 7 — 45
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 17 pass from Hayden Clark (Jacob Ulrich kick) 9:20
Mill Creek: Downs 20 run (Ulrich kick) 5:20
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Downs 21 pass from Clark (Ulrich kick) 11:52
Mill Creek: Cam Robinson 11 pass from Clark (Ulrich kick) 2:54
Mill Creek: Jenkins 14 pass from Clark (Ulrich kick) 1:04
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Ulrich 41 FG, 5:13
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: A.J. Freer 20 pass from Shane Throgmartin (Camden Puzas kick) 8:05
