MONROE — The Peachtree Ridge girls and Mill Creek boys golf teams won the titles Monday in the Area 4-AAAAAAA Tournament at The Providence Club.
It also was a good day individually for Peachtree Ridge.
The Lions’ Billy Abdow was the boys low medalist with a 2-under-par 70. The freshman was 3 over after five holes, but rebounded to earn the area’s individual berth in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament and hold off the runner-up, Collins Hill’s Ethan Kelly. Kelly shot 73.
Peachtree Ridge girls teammates Bridget Hoang and Yedam Lee both shot 77 to tie for low medalist honors. They each made birdie on the first playoff hole, then Hoang took first with a par to Lee’s bogey on the second playoff hole.
Hoang and Lee led the Lions to first with a score of 234, 43 shots ahead of runner-up North Gwinnett. Peachtree Ridge also got an 80 from Rachel Hoang and an 86 from Stacy Yoon.
The runner-up North girls also qualified for state with counting scores from Tatum Hendrickson (91), Reagan Ritchie (92) and Hailey Park (94).
Mill Creek’s girls were third at 278 led by Grace Chung’s 78 and Ella Sada’s 90, and Norcross’ girls were fourth behind a 94 from Isabella Wong. Collins Hill’s Kim Nguyen shot 88 and qualified for state as the low score from a girls golfer on a non-qualifying team.
Mill Creek won the boys title with a score of 311, five shots ahead of second-place North. Both teams qualified for the state tournament.
Alex Gray and Chris Chung each shot 75 to lead Mill Creek, while teammates Jack Wilson (78) and Jacob Pence (83) also contributed to the win.
North was led by Rohan Gopaldas’ 74 and Parth Kumar’s 78. The Bulldogs also got an 80 from Josh Strong and an 84 from Will Riggs.
Third-place Mountain View (led by Jeremiah Bianchi’s 78) and fourth-place Dunwoody qualified for the upcoming boys sectional tournament.
