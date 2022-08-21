ATLANTA — Hayden Clark threw 40 passes against Walton in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
His last one proved to be his best.
Mill Creek trailed by four points when Clark led his team onto the field to begin a drive at the 50-yard line with 1:23 left in the game. The senior quarterback advanced his offense to the cusp of the red zone before tossing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Makhail Wood with 19 seconds to go. It was the final of eight lead changes as the Hawks held on for a 44-41 victory.
“I think it was some big plays by big playmakers,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said of the Hawks’ comeback win. “Our leadership showed through. Hayden getting a first down with the QB draw, (players) making some big catches, things like that. Some guys that had experience last year showed up there at the end.”
The teams combined for 84 points and 1,063 yards of total offense. But it was Mill Creek’s defense that set the Hawks up to stun the Raiders.
Leading 41-37, Walton made its biggest defensive stop of the night by forcing the Hawks to punt the ball away at the 4:06 mark. The Raiders picked up a first down to burn the clock, but their attempt to put the game on ice was thwarted when Alabama commit Caleb Downs honed in on a ball for a pass breakup on third-and-19.
Walton was left with no choice but to punt the ball back to Mill Creek, igniting the Hawks’ triumphant final possession.
“A guy like Caleb, you trust him. He’s got the credentials, not only with you as a coach but also with the players,” Lovelady said of the Super Six selection. “Really, the whole (game plan) there is to put him back deep. Whenever (the Raiders) throw up a ball, go over there and bat it down or go for the pick. He did.”
Clark’s first pass of the ensuing drive fell incomplete, but a defensive pass interference call advanced the ball to the 35. Clark picked up the next six yards on the ground, calling his own number for a run to the 29. A pair of incomplete passes brought up fourth-and-4, but Mill Creek kept its hope alive when Clark connected with Jamal Anderson for an 8-yard pass to move the chains.
The next play from scrimmage was the one that put the Hawks in front for good.
Clark went 20-for-40 passing, totaling 279 yards and a touchdown. A respectable outing in its own right, it was overshadowed by a brilliant performance from Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski. The junior gunslinger showed off his mobility and seemingly effortless ability to flick the ball around the yard.
He tormented Mill Creek’s secondary for the vast majority of the night, finishing his outing 20-for-33 for 425 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
"(Walton) has got a heck of a quarterback," Lovelady said. "That sucker, we tried to corral him all night long. He looks like (Patrick) Mahomes out there."
Downs, who was named the Robbie Hunter MVP of the Game, put his stamp on the contest less than three minutes in. He took a handoff and broke through the middle of the field for a 46-yard touchdown to score the game’s first points.
Walton promptly answered with a score of its own. Junior Makari Bodiford's 42-yard rush set the Raiders up deep in Mill Creek territory. Four plays later, Hecklinski found senior Ayden Jackson for a 5-yard passing touchdown. The ensuing point-after attempt failed, leaving the Blue Devils trailing, 7-6, at the 7:03 mark in the first quarter.
Jacob Ulrich tacked onto the Mill Creek lead with a 35-yard field goal. One play later, however, the Raiders pushed their way in front when Hecklinski dropped a dime into the outstretched hands of junior Cameran Loyd, who did the rest on an 80-yard score.
The Hawks reclaimed the lead in the second quarter. Three minutes in, Clark dumped a screen pass to Wood, who turned on the jets for a 62-yard pickup. The next play saw junior Cam Robinson shift his way into the end zone for a 17-yard score to make it 17-13.
Downs’ second rushing score of the day put Mill Creek up 24-13 with 6:45 to go in the half. Walton answered right before the break, trimming its deficit to 24-20 on a 53-yard touchdown connection between Hecklinski and Loyd.
The seesaw affair continued into the second half. The teams found themselves tied at 27 and 34 before Ulrich gave the Hawks a narrow lead with a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
How did Walton respond? By engineering a 10-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a Bodiford 1-yard, go-ahead rushing touchdown. Bodiford’s trip to the end zone gifted the Raiders a 41-37 advantage with 6:11 left in the game.
