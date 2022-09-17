HOSCHTON — A quick start put Mill Creek up by two scores, a margin it maintained through almost all of Friday night’s showdown with Class AAA No. 1 Cedar Grove, but things never got too comfortable for the hosts.

The two football teams traded blows — long drives, game-changing special teams plays and a 39-point second quarter — before the Hawks eventually finished off the reigning Class AAA champs 52-36. They led 52-29 before Cedar Grove, which routed defending AAAAAAA champion Collins Hill 40-6 the previous week, added a touchdown with a minute left.

