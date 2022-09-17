HOSCHTON — A quick start put Mill Creek up by two scores, a margin it maintained through almost all of Friday night’s showdown with Class AAA No. 1 Cedar Grove, but things never got too comfortable for the hosts.
The two football teams traded blows — long drives, game-changing special teams plays and a 39-point second quarter — before the Hawks eventually finished off the reigning Class AAA champs 52-36. They led 52-29 before Cedar Grove, which routed defending AAAAAAA champion Collins Hill 40-6 the previous week, added a touchdown with a minute left.
“I may have whiplash how many times I looked at the clock like, ‘Run the clock,’ because (Cedar Grove’s) so explosive on offense and they get so many big plays,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “We’ve had several different types of games this year. This was a game where they’re going to line up and be fast and physical in a way we haven’t seen, as far as line up and smash you or outrun you or outjump you, which they usually do. They won state championships doing that.
"It was going to be how can we respond to that and I think our kids did a great job responding to the physicalness, speed and athleticism of Cedar Grove and matched them. And also not hitting the panic button.”
Special teams played a big role in the outcome from the opening possession, which ended on Nick Maxey’s third-down sack of talented Cedar Grove quarterback E.J. Colson. Donningtun Walters blocked the ensuing punt, and Justin Content scooped it up at the 10-yard line, racing in for the game’s first touchdown.
A long kickoff return and penalty on Mill Creek gave the visitors a prime opportunity to respond, and they reached the Hawks’ 12-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-1. Caleb Downs (who also had an interception) and Jamal Anderson teamed up to stuff Cedar Grove’s Demarcus Smith Jr. for a two-yard loss, a momentum-changing, fourth-down play that boosted the Mill Creek offense.
It took the Hawks three plays to cover 86 yards and go up 14-0. Hayden Clark hit Makhail Wood for a 51-yard pass immediately after the fourth-down stop, then Clark scrambled 29 yards to the Cedar Grove 6-yard line. From there, Cam Robinson rushed for a TD with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter.
Robinson rushed 13 times for 164 yards, the largest part of the Hawks’ 279-yard rushing night.
“Special teams, back and forth,” Lovelady said of the game. “We started off with some great things, a kickoff return, a blocked punt, some things that got us going. Coach (Jed) Hodges and our staff do a great job and our kids buy into it. We knew against a team like Cedar Grove we needed an extra advantage, and we thought special teams is something that was a strength. Now they came back in the second half and did some things of their own (on special teams).”
Cedar Grove cut the lead to 14-6 by the end of the first quarter when Mill Creek fumbled a punt, and the two teams traded scores from there, particularly in the wild, 39-point second quarter.
Downs 13-yard TD run early in the second quarter was answered quickly by Cedar Grove and Colson, who threw for 282 yards and three TDs, in addition to rushing for a score. His top receiver, Barry Jackson, had eight catches for 160 yards.
Mill Creek went back ahead 28-14 on Jaiden Patterson’s 92-yard kickoff return TD, but Cedar Grove scored again to get within a score. Jacob Ulrich then made a 51-yard field goal with 2:27 left in the first half for a 31-21 lead.
A third-down stop by Maxey gave the Hawks the ball back for a final drive in the opening half and they took advantage with a 1-yard TD pass from Clark to Cole Mullins for a 38-21 halftime lead. It was set up by Robinson’s 29-yard run, and a facemask penalty when he was tackled.
“We felt like it was a playoff game atmosphere,” Lovelady said. “Every move was countered by us and countered by them, too.”
The teams traded third-quarter scores — Mil Creek’s coming on a 4-yard TD run by Downs and Cedar Grove's was set up when it blocked a punt that went out of bounds at the Hawks' 4-yard line. Kevin Mitchell’s 22-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter stretched Mill Creek’s lead to its largest point at 52-29. Mitchell rushed eight times for 51 yards, and Clark gained 54 rushing yards thanks to scrambles of 29 and 24 yards in the first half.
While Colson and the passing game caused Mill Creek’s defense issues, Cedar Grove managed only 47 rushing yards on 32 attempts — the majority of those positive yards coming from scrambles by Colson.
“We tried to go in there with the idea to make them one-dimensional and our kids did a good job of that,” Lovelady said. “They got some big passes, some were just good throws and good catches, and some of them we contested, too. Some of them we’re going to learn from as our secondary continues to grow up.”
Maxey had 1 1/2 sacks and three tackles for losses, and Josh Anglin had four tackles for losses and a half sack he shared with Nic Denick when the duo sandwiched Colson for a crushing sack. Langston Agee also had a pair of tackles for losses, and Cole Mullins had a sack.
MILL CREEK 52, CEDAR GROVE 36
Cedar Grove 6 15 8 7 — 36
Mill Creek 14 24 7 7 — 52
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Justin Content 10 blocked punt return (Jacob Ulrich kick) 9:44
Mill Creek: Cam Robinson 6 run (Ulrich kick) 6:36
Cedar Grove: Bernard Mack 25 pass from E.J. Colson (kick failed) 2:55
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 13 run (Ulrich kick) 11:19
Cedar Grove: Ricky Lee 48 pass from Colson (Lee pass from Colson) 9:20
Mill Creek: Jaiden Patterson 92 kickoff return (Ulrich kick) 9:09
Cedar Grove: Devin Carter 17 pass from Colson (Amari Forte kick) 5:19
Mill Creek: Ulrich 51 FG, 2:27
Mill Creek: Cole Mullins 1 pass from Hayden Clark (Ulrich kick) :07
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Downs 4 run (Ulrich kick) 10:22
Cedar Grove: Colson 5 run (Lee pass from Colson) 1:33
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Kevin Mitchell 22 run (Ulrich kick) 8:04
Cedar Grove: Dasean Hendrix 8 pass from Lee (Javon Beckford kick) 1:03
Recommended for you
Stacker analyzed the former roles of every current governor in America. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.