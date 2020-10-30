HOSCHTON — The shorthanded Mill Creek offense shook its struggles and ruled the fourth quarter Friday night.
The Hawks trailed Mountain View heading into the fourth, but used their rushing attack to pull away late for a 42-24 victory in Region 8-AAAAAAA football. They outscored their rivals 21-0 in the fourth quarter on two touchdown runs from Caleb Downs and one from Josh Battle.
Downs, who spent a large portion of the night at wildcat quarterback, rushed nine times for 120 yards and had a key interception in the fourth, and Battle carried 18 times for 118 yards and scored three TDs.
Mill Creek (3-4, 1-1 region) entered the game on a 19-quarter streak without an offensive TD in regulation dating back to a Sept. 25 game at Brookwood, but ended that quickly on Khamari Glover’s 53-yard scoring run in the first quarter. The offense, which averaged an uncharacteristic 71.5 rushing yards before Friday, churned out 319 rushing yards against Mountain View (1-6, 0-1).
“What I was really excited about was our offense,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “It’s no secret we’ve been struggling, trying to find our identity and going through injuries. It was great to see our kids just relax and drive the football.”
Mill Creek also survived a huge passing night from Mountain View quarterback Nathan Payne, who completed 25 of 50 passes for 346 yards and two TDs. Both Mossiah Carter (11 catches, 138 yards, TD) and Marcus Brand (10 catches, 156 yards, TD) topped the 100-yard receiving mark.
That trio played a big role in the Bears taking a 24-21 lead with 7:28 left in the third quarter on a 4-yard TD pass from Payne to Carter. The advantage held until the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Hawks ran the ball five straight times to open the fourth, and the last was a 27-yard TD run by Downs for a 28-24 lead with 9:39 remaining. On Mountain View’s second play of the ensuing drive, Downs’ interception set up his team at the Bears’ 35-yard line.
It took just four plays for Battle to score on an 11-yard run for a 35-24 lead with 7:40 left. His TD was set up by a big third-and-eight conversion pass, covering 22 yards, from freshman quarterback Trajen Greco to Travis Williams.
Greco played almost the entire night at quarterback for the Hawks, who began the game with Downs at wildcat and briefly played M.J. Patterson before turning to Greco. Mill Creek hopes to have Hayden Clark back from injury for next week’s game against Newton. The Hawks have 12 starters out with injuries.
“A freshman, he came in, and I can’t say anything bad about it,” Downs said. “I did it last year (as a freshman) and he came in and did his thing.”
Mountain View answered with a drive, but missed a field goal. Mill Creek then reeled off a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Downs’ 24-yard TD run with 1:15 left.
“(The mindset) was win the game, do anything possible to help my team win,” Downs said. “That was the big thing. Just find something that can get us going, any spark.”
The line of Dylan Lane, Canton Wilhoit, Collin Russell, Cooper Bothwell and Bryce Bothwell, along with the blocking of bull back Christian McIntyre and tight end Thurman Harris, set the tone in the fourth quarter, according to Lovelady.
“We’ve always known we’ve had great backs, Josh and Caleb, and all the receivers,” the coach said. “Our offensive line, we’ve had some injuries there and a lot of new faces, they stepped up tonight. That was the biggest thing I saw that we were able to control the ball and do what we want to do, run the ball. That was a big step for us and the offensive linemen deserve a lot of credit for it.”
Carson Van Horn gave Mountain View an early lead with a 30-yard field goal, and Mill Creek answered with Glover’s 53-yard TD run on the first play of the ensuing drive. A 66-yard TD pass from Payne to Brand put the Bears back in front.
Battle’s 9-yard TD run late in the first quarter, set up by Glover’s 21-yard punt return, gave the Hawks a 14-10 lead before Derrick Smith’s blocked punt and recovery for a score gave Mountain View a 17-14 lead. Mill Creek went up 21-17 at halftime on Battle’s 2-yard TD run, set up by a 40-yard kickoff return from Glover, who had 132 return yards in the first half.
MILL CREEK 42, MOUNTAIN VIEW 24
Mountain View 10 7 7 0 - 24
Mill Creek 14 7 0 21 - 42
FIRST QUARTER
Mountain View: Carson Van Horn 30 FG, 5:22
Mill Creek: Khamari Glover 53 run (Brock Pellegrino kick) 5:00
Mountain View: Marcus Brand 66 pass from Nathan Payne (Van Horn kick) 3:40
Mill Creek: Josh Battle 9 run (Pellegrino kick) :27
SECOND QUARTER
Mountain View: Derrick Smith blocked punt recovery (Van Horn kick) 6:25
Mill Creek: Battle 2 run (Pellegrino kick) 5:36
THIRD QUARTER
Mountain View: Mossiah Carter 4 pass from Payne (Van Horn kick) 7:28
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 27 run (Pellegrino kick) 9:39
Mill Creek: Battle 11 run (Pellegrino kick) 7:40
Mill Creek: Downs 24 run (Pellegrino kick) 1:15
MV MC
First downs 17 15
Rushes-yards 18-49 35-319
Passing yards 346 38
Comp-Att-INT 25-50-1 7-11-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 11-65 10-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Mountain View: Jergotti Wilcox 2-27; David Gethers 10-20; Payne 6-2. Mill Creek: Downs 9-120; Battle 18-118; Glover 1-53; Donovan Journey 5-28; Trajen Greco 1-1; Romeo Pelham 1-(minus-1).
PASSING - Mountain View: Payne 25-50-1, 346. Mill Creek: Greco 5-8-0, 30; M.J. Patterson 1-2-0, 7; Downs 1-1-0, 1.
RECEIVING - Mountain View: Carter 11-138; Brand 10-156; Gethers 2-45; Nyquel Austin 2-7. Mill Creek: Battle 2-4; Travis Williams 1-22; Thurman Harris 1-7; Christian McIntyre 1-4; Tim Page 1-1; Glover 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.