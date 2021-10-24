CONYERS — Mill Creek won the boys team title and had both individual winners in Saturday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships at Georgia International Horse Park.
The Hawks won the boys division handily with 19 points, finishing with six runners in the top seven, led by individual champion Ethan Nordman, and all seven in the top 10. Mill Creek’s Emily Guy was the girls champion, while the North Gwinnett girls took the team title with 28 points.
Nordman won the boys 5K in 15 minutes, 59 seconds, and he was backed up by five teammates from third through seventh — Jake Peters (third, 16:33), Luke Kalarickal (fourth, 16:45), Joseph Kim (fifth, 16:46), Shahzeb Rashid (sixth, 16:53) and Will Ort (seventh, 16:58). The Hawks’ Eli Griggs was 10th in 17:09.
The runner-up North boys got a runner-up finish from Yianni Pothoulakis (16:33) and an eighth-place run from Cole Hambacker (17:06). Third-place Peachtree Ridge and fourth-place Collins Hill also qualified for state in the boys division. Collins Hill was led by ninth-place finisher Marc Petrucci (17:08).
North’s girls championship was sparked by three runners in the top five and five in the top 10. Iris Porter (19:38) and Ellie Brink (20:03) were second and third, respectively, and Sacha Brickey (20:13) took fifth. The Bulldogs’ Tori Meyer (eighth, 20:38) and Marianna Gazzara (10th, 20:56) also were in the top 10.
Guy, whose winning time was 19:22, helped Mill Creek to second place along with teammates Evelyn Schlitz (sixth, 20:21) and Kathryn Scales (ninth, 20:41). Peachtree Ridge, led by fourth-place Alitza Dennard (20:08), was third, and Mountain View’s girls also made state in fourth. Mountain View’s top finisher was Kallie Henderson in seventh (20:31).
Region 8-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships
At Georgia International Horse Park
Girls Team Standings
1. North Gwinnett (28): 2. Iris Porter, 19:38; 3. Ellie Brink, 20:03; 5. Sacha Brickey, 20:13; 8. Tori Meyer, 20:38; 10. Marianna Gazzara, 20:56
2. Mill Creek (40): 1. Emily Guy, 19:22; 6. Evelyn Schlitz, 20:21; 9. Kathryn Scales, 20:41; 11. Hannah Williamson, 21:18; 13. Jade Jacobazzi, 21:23
3. Peachtree Ridge (71): 4. Alitza Dennard, 20:08; 12. Laney Pierce, 21:22; 16. Destiny Osemwengie, 21:43; 19. Kezia Donaldson, 23:48; 20. Jaide Kelly, 24:03
4. Mountain View (100): 7. Kallie Henderson, 20:31; 21. Lexie Rhyne, 24:40; 23. Abrielle Zea, 24:59; 24. Riley McAllister, 25:01; 26. Elizabeth Cuzman, 25:37
Top-10 Individuals
1. Emily Guy, Mill Creek, 19:22
2. Iris Porter, North Gwinnett, 19:38
3. Ellie Brink, North Gwinnett, 20:03
4. Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge, 20:08
5. Sacha Brickey, North Gwinnett, 20:13
6. Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, 20:21
7. Kallie Henderson, Mountain View, 20:31
8. Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett, 20:38
9. Kathryn Scales, Mill Creek, 20:41
10. Marianna Gazzara, North Gwinnett, 20:56
Boys Team Standings
1. Mill Creek (19): 1. Ethan Nordman, 15:49; 3. Jake Peters, 16:33; 4. Luke Kalarickal, 16:45; 5. Joseph Kim, 16:46; 6. Shahzeb Rashid, 16:53
2. North Gwinnett (47): 2. Yianni Pothoulakis, 16:33; 8. Cole Hambacker, 17:06; 11. Matthew Drane, 17:13; 12. Will Collett, 17:17; 14. Henry Maddox, 17:40
3. Peachtree Ridge (91): 15. Ben Kerbey, 17:50; 16. Rexy Susanto, 17:58; 19. Samuel Gonzalez, 18:10; 20. Kylen Thorps, 18:17; 21. Dylan DeBriere, 18:17
4. Collins Hill (101): 9. Marc Petrucci, 17:08; 13. Camron Gaddis, 17:32; 22. Rakiem Barnes, 18:26; 26. Truth Mattison, 19:11; 31. Jacob Zelaya, 19:42
5. Mountain View (122): 18. Marcus Lasey, 18:05; 24. Josiah Cleveland, 18:30; 25. Sam Kim, 19:02; 27. Jaeden Avery, 19:14; 28. Gabriel Pattacini, 19:15
Top-10 Individuals
1. Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, 15:49
2. Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett, 16:33
3. Jake Peters, Mill Creek, 16:33
4. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 16:45
5. Joseph Kim, Mill Creek, 16:46
6. Shahzeb Rashid, Mill Creek, 16:53
7. Will Ort, Mill Creek, 16:58
8. Cole Hambacker, North Gwinnett, 17:06
9. Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, 17:08
10. Eli Griggs, Mill Creek, 17:09
