Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Walton 44-41
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Brookwood 28-24
Two of Gwinnett’s best Class AAAAAAA football teams get national exposure Friday night when ESPN2 broadcasts the Mill Creek at Norcross clash.
The two teams are coming off short weeks after openers last Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, though the exciting Game 1 finishes featured different endings for both.
Mill Creek played perhaps the most thrilling Corky Kell game, outlasting Walton 44-41 in a game that featured eight lead changes. The Hawks looked to be on the wrong side of those changes, trailing by four late when they got a key defensive stop and took over at midfield. Quarterback Hayden Clark then led a game-winning drive capped by his 21-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Makhail Wood with 19 seconds remaining. It was set up a huge fourth-and-four conversion pass from Clark to Jamal Anderson.
“I think it was some big plays by big playmakers,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said after the win. “Our leadership showed through. Hayden getting a first down with the QB draw, (players) making some big catches, things like that. Some guys that had expeirence last year showed up there at the end.”
Wood finished with eight catches for 171 yards, and Clark completed 20 of 40 passes for 279 yards. Caleb Downs rushed for 55 yards and two TDs on only five carries, caught four passes for 33 yards and starred on defense, where he had seven tackles, an interception and a pass breakup on third down that got the Hawks the ball back for their game-winning drive.
A better showing on the defensive side of the ball is the mission this week for Mill Creek, which gave up 590 yards (415 through the air) to Walton. That defense, particularly its troubles against the pass, will be tested by quarterback A.J. Watkins and the Norcross offense.
Watkins completed 16 of 22 passes for 145 yards for a TD, and rushed for 72 more yards and a score in close 28-24 loss to Brookwood in the Corky Kell. The Blue Devils are stacked with pass-catchers, led by Georgia commitment Lawson Luckie at tight end (he caught Watkins’ TD pass in the opener) and two top prospects at receiver — Georgia Tech commitment Zion Taylor (seven catches, 83 yards vs. Brookwood) and Mississippi State commitment Nakai Poole (eight catches, 60 yards). Ethan La Pia (88 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks) led the Blue Devils’ line last week.
Norcross fared well defensively against Brookwood’s potent offense, triggered by Alabama recruit Dylan Lonergan. One of Brookwood’s TDs came on a desperation tipped pass on the final play of the first half, and the Broncos’ only other first-half score was a kickoff return TD.
The Blue Devils’ top players last week included Antonio Molder II (12 tackles, eight solos, one big hit), Javian Beacham (10 tackles, eight solos, one for loss), Jackson Bussey (nine tackles), Jonathan Mathis (seven tackles, four solos, two for losses, one QB hurry), Devin Hunter (seven tackles, six solos, one caused fumble, one pass breakup, one interception) and Tywan Royal (four tackles, three pass breakups).
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 41-13 last year
Location: Norcross High School
