Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Poitevint
Record: 1-5, 0-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 2-4, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Norcross 23-20 in double overtime
For the second time in three weeks, Mill Creek lost a double-overtime heartbreaker, falling last Friday at Norcross. The theme has been familiar for the Hawks the past four games — outstanding defense and special teams while searching for answers offensively. They defeated West Forsyth without scoring an offensive touchdown on Oct. 2, then have lost three straight to powers Grayson, North Gwinnett and Norcross.
Mill Creek hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in regulation in 19 quarters, dating back to a first-quarter TD against Brookwood on Sept. 25. The offense, traditionally strong in the running game, averages 71.5 yards on the ground and 98 through the air.
The defense has kept the Hawks in tight games every week except for the North Gwinnett loss behind standouts like Caleb Downs (43 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception), Noah Allen (38 tackles, two sacks), Jack Clayton (41 tackles, seven for losses, two sacks), Emon Hill (29 tackles, 11 pass breakups), Josiah Jordan (38 tackles), Christian McIntyre (34 tackles, seven for losses, two sacks), Prince Morgan (31 tackles, three for losses, two sacks), Bryson Taylor (40 tackles, one interception) and Brycen Williams (30 tackles).
Mountain View had a bye last week after a 47-20 loss to Brookwood, its fifth straight setback since a season-opening win over Shiloh.
The Bears have moved the ball predominantly through the passing game with quarterback Nathan Payne, who has thrown for 987 yards and 10 TDs. Wide receivers Mossiah Carter (36 catches, 463 yards, seven TDs) and Marcus Brand (32 catches, 359 yards, two TDs) are both having big seasons.
Mountain View’s top defensive performers have included Jaquan Ivy (75 tackles), Jordan Eccleston (68 tackles), Corbitt Maggert (46 tackles, five for losses), Derrick Smith (42 tackles) and Darren Baggett (23 tackles, two interceptions).
Mill Creek has won seven of the last eight games between the schools — its only loss was 20-17 in 2017.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 41-14 last year
Location: Mill Creek High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.