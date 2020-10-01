West Forsyth Wolverines (6-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Dave Svehla
Record: 2-1
Last week: Beat Walton 24-21
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to Brookwood 24-13
After losing a close one at unbeaten Brookwood, Mill Creek returns home for another challenge in a physical West Forsyth team. The Wolverines have a talented running back in Daba Fofana and high-end talent like 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman Dylan Fairchild and 6-5, 220-pound tight end Oscar Delp, both players with impressive offer lists that include the Georgia Bulldogs. Delp has eight catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns through three games.
West Forsyth has made the state playoffs the past five seasons.
“Our emphasis will be continue to clean up our play,” Lovelady said. “We have had too many penalties and missed tackles the last few weeks. We have to clean this up for us to have a chance against West Forsyth. West Forsyth is a great team that plays physical and is well-coached.”
Mill Creek’s defense held a dangerous Brookwood offense in check for a lot of last Friday’s game with stellar play from guys like Jack Clayton (six tackles, one sack) and Josiah Jordan (11 tackles). Special teams play also was key for the Hawks with Khamari Glover returning three kickoffs for 116 yards, and Brock Pellegrino making 53- and 26-yard field goals.
The offense was led last week by Brendan Jenkins (28-yard catch, winning grade), Tim Page (three catches for 14 yards, winning grade), Connor Bell (14-yard catch, winning grade) and Josh Battle (17 rushes for 82 yards, three tackles, one sack on defense).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 29-14 in the first round of 2017 state playoffs
Location: Mill Creek High School
