Mill Creek looks to change trend of disappointment against North Gwinnett

Mill Creek's Donovan Journey (20) makes a cut in front of Grayson's Mumu Bin-Wahad (1) during Friday’s game played at Mill Creek.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

North Gwinnett Bulldogs (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Bill Stewart

Record: 3-3

Last week: Lost to North Cobb 40-19

Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Josh Lovelady

Record: 5-0

Last week: Beat Grayson 28-14

After a win over reigning Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson last Friday, Mill Creek’s football team tackles an even more important game in this week’s Region 8-AAAAAAA opener. Not that the program’s first win over Grayson wasn’t meaningful, but Friday’s matchup with North Gwinnett is crucial in the region championship chase — the winner likely becomes the top challenger to No. 1-ranked Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA. The game is Homecoming for the Hawks.

A victory for Mill Creek also would be meaningful because of its past failures against North, which is 13-2 all-time in the series. The Hawks’ only victories in the series came back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 — when Mill Creek had 10-0 regular seasons and made the state semifinals, and North went a combined 11-10 in their worst two seasons since 2003.

The Bulldogs also have won the last two games in the series handily, a 31-0 victory last season and a 45-3 rout in 2019.

Mill Creek looks equipped to get past its nemesis North this season thanks to a more diverse offense and one of the state’s top defenses. Four second-half turnovers didn’t derail the Hawks’ defense last Friday as it limited Grayson to one offensive touchdown despite being put in some bad positions. At the regular season’s midway point, Mill Creek’s opponents average 19.6 rushing yards per game (only 98 total rushing yards on the season).

North, which saw a three-game winning streak end last Friday with a 40-19 loss to talented North Cobb, has used the running game as a big factor in its success this season. The Bulldogs’ Marcus McFarlane has rushed for 628 yards and six TDs, Brinston Williams has rushed for 267 yards and a TD and quarterback Ethan Washington has rushed for 271 and four scores. Washington also has thrown for 862 yards and five TDs.

North’s defense continues to get huge performances from Kayden McDonald, one of the nation’s top interior defensive linemen among juniors. He had 12 tackles (11 solos, seven for losses) and a sack against North Cobb.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: North won 31-0 last year

Location: Mill Creek High School

