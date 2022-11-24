Class AAAAAAA State Playoffs, Quarterfinals
Westlake Lions (2-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Rico Zackery
Record: 9-3
Seed: No. 2
Last week: Beat Parkview 30-28
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 11-1
Seed: No. 2
Last week: Beat North Cobb 43-7
Mill Creek, aside from a 39-27 loss to nationally ranked Buford and a 44-41 win over Walton in the season opener, has a season full of convincing victories this football season. That has included the state playoffs, where the Hawks followed up a 59-22 win over Meadowcreek with a demolition of No. 5-ranked North Cobb last week in a 43-7 victory.
They led 36-0 at halftime and North Cobb managed only 122 yards, most of them late, and finally got points with five minutes remaining.
Cam Robinson rushed 21 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns (along with three catches for 22 yards) and Mill Creek kept up its offense rolling — the unit averages 46.3 points and has reached 40 or more points in 10 of 12 games. In the team’s current five-game winning streak, the offense has scored 54, 45, 52, 59 and 43.
Makhail Wood had five catches for 101 yards and a TD and Caleb Downs had two TDs, while Aidan Banfield (winning blocking grade, six pancake blocks), Cole Mullins (winning blocking grade) and Jeremiah Schine (winning blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks) led the way up front. Robinson has rushed for 1,244 yards and 16 TDs, Downs has 16 rushing TDs and both of those two have a pair of TD catches each. Quarterback Hayden Clark is pushing 2,000 passing yards (1,907) with 21 TDs and just one interception, while Wood has 43 catches for 818 yards and nine TDs.
Mullins also had two tackles (one for loss) and a QB hurry on defense, while teammates Jamal Anderson (one interception, one pass breakup, one QB hurry), Josh Anglin (seven tackles, one sack, one QB hurry), Nick Maxey (five tackles, two sacks, one QB hurry), Devin Ancrum (five tackles, one sack, one QB hurry) and Downs (four tackles, one for loss) also played well on that side of the ball.
A victory in Friday’s quarterfinals would send Mill Creek to the state semifinals for the third time in program history, joining the 2015 and 2016 teams.
Standing in the way of that goal is talented Westlake, which knocked out Parkview 30-28 last week on Omar Camara’s 42-yard field goal with 25 seconds left. The Lions feature a veteran quarterback in Toledo commit R.J. Johnson, who threw for 292 yards against Parkview and is on the brink of 10,000 for his career. Two-way standout Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, had seven catches for 148 yards against Parkview, and 1,000-yard rusher Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 189 yards.
All three of Westlake’s losses have come to highly ranked teams — North Cobb (21-17 on Aug. 19), Cedar Grove (30-20 on Sept. 2) and Carrollton (28-19 on Oct. 21).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Winner plays: Grayson-Milton winner
Location: Mill Creek High School
