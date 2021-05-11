Mill Creek grads Hannah Adams and Maddison Koepke were recognized Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference, which released its 2021 honors ahead of the league tournament.
Adams, a senior at Florida, was named to the All-SEC first team for the first time in her career. She also was the second baseman on the SEC All-Defensive Team, making that team for the second time in her career.
Adams, a USA Softball Player of the Year top-25 finalist, has reached base in 33 consecutive games and 47 of 48 games this season. She has two walk-off hits in 2021, drove in the game-winning run five times and scored the game-winning run 17 times for the Gators.
She is hitting a team-best .395 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, seven doubles and 20 walks, good for a .481 on-base percentage.
Koepke, a sophomore at Auburn, made the All-SEC Newcomer Team. She became the Tigers’ starting third baseman during the season and made 22 starts. She hit a team-best .279 in SEC play with a home run, a double, a triple and five RBIs in league games. She also has 20 putouts and 30 assists.
