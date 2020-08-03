Mill Creek grad Wynter Webb signed Monday with the Chicago State University women’s basketball program.
Webb will have two years of eligibility remaining at the NCAA Division I program after playing previously at Kentucky State and Harcum College, a two-year school in Bryn Mawr, Pa. She played both softball and basketball at Kentucky State before focusing on basketball only as a sophomore at Harcum.
The 5-foot-10 Webb played multiple positions in her only season at Harcum, and averaged 12.4 points.
