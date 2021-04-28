Mill Creek grad Willie Grieco, a sophomore attack at Wingate, was named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division II Team of the Week on Wednesday.
Grieco earned the honor after amassing 16 points in two South Atlantic Conference Tournament games. He is the fastest player in Wingate history to reach 100 career points (he has 106 through 18 games) and currently leads the nation in points, assists and assists per game.
The first-team All-SAC performer has 25 goals and a conference-record 60 assists this season. His assist total is 18 more than any player in SAC history and his 85 points are second in conference history, just six off the all-time mark. His 81 career assists area already third-most in SAC history.
