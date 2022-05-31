Wingate University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse standout Willie Grieco, a Mill Creek grad, earned two major honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.
Grieco was a first-team All-American, and also was named Outstanding Attackman of the Year, the first player in Wingate history to earn the award. He was previously named the region's Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week.
Grieco, a junior, was named the 2022 SAC Offensive Player of the Year, piling up 46 goals and 67 assists to register 113 points. Grieco broke his own SAC record with 67 assists this year, after handing out 64 assists last season. He is the first player in league history to go over 100 points in a season, notching 113 on the year after registering 90 points last year, which was good for third in SAC history. He already has 144 career assists, by far the most in league history.
Grieco leads the nation in assists per game and points per game, piling up 6.28 points per contest, another SAC record. Grieco earned All-American honors from USA Lacrosse Magazine and the USILA in 2021, while already picking up first team All-American accolades from USA Lacrosse Magazine this year. He notched a point in every game this year, with five or more points in 13 of his 18 games. Grieco had 12 points in the Queens win, nine points against Barton and eight points against Coker and in the NCAA Tourney game at Limestone. He had five seven-point performances, including the SAC semifinals and the opening round win at Lindenwood.
