Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward, a Mill Creek grad, had a big impact Saturday night despite his team’s 56-33 loss at Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt sophomore had five tackles (1 1/2 for losses), a sack, a safety and a fumble recovery for a touchdown off a punt miscue. Teammate Drew Jordan, a North Gwinnett grad, had four tackles, 1/2 a sack and a fumble recovery.
Former Grayson quarterback Chase Brice started for Duke and completed 19 of 40 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked four times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.