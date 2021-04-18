Mill Creek grad Peter Chung set a 54-hole tournament record Sunday, and led Young Harris College’s men’s golf team to its first title in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament at the Slammer & Squire Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.
Chung shot 6-under-par 66 each of the final two rounds to finish at 16-under 200, five shots better than the previous record of 205, set in 2005 by Peach Belt Hall of Famer Dane Burkhart of USC Aiken. Chung had two eagles (the tournament yielded only three total eagles over three rounds) and four birdies in his final round.
Chung opened the tournament with a 68 before dominating the field over the final two rounds. His final score was 11 shots ahead of the runner-up.
