Mill Creek grad Micayla Rood, a senior outfielder at Mercer, and Norcross grad Kelly Schmidt, a senior at East Tennessee, were named to the Southern Conference Preseason All-Conference Team in voting by the league’s coaches.
Rood was selected to the preseason all-conference first team for the third consecutive season after another strong season for the Bars. The Buford, Ga., native hit .311 (28-for-90) with 17 runs, 12 walks and 10 RBI while going 8-for-9 on stolen base attempts. She totaled six multi-hit games while being the only player on the team with multiple three-hit performances. Additionally, Rood compiled an eight-game hitting streak that tied for the longest on the team.
Schmidt appeared and started in 11 games for the Bucs in the shortened 2020 season, pitching a team-high 56.1 innings with a 2.86 ERA. The Georgia native finished the year with a 4-3 mark, striking out 28 batters along the way. Schmidt pitched at least 5.0 innings of work in nine of her 11 starts, including four appearances of 6.0-or-more innings. The redshirt senior currently ranks 10th in ETSU history for career wins (18) and fourth in career shutouts (7).
