Mill Creek grad Matt Campbell, a punter at The Citadel, was a first-team selection, headlining the Gwinnett graduates on the All-Southern Conference Football Team selected by the league’s media and by its coaches.
Campbell, a sophomore, was a unanimous first-team selection for the second straight year. He averaged a conference-best 44.1 yards per punt.
Dacula grad Ty Harris, a linebacker at Western Carolina, made the media’s second team. Harris ranked fourth in the conference with 106 tackles.
Norcross grad Dorian Kithcart, a defensive lineman at Mercer, was on the coaches’ second team along with teammate and linebacker Sidney Otiwu, a Mill Creek grad. Kithcart had 7 1/2 tackles for losses this season, and Otiwu had 93 tackles and two interceptions.
East Tennessee State wide receiver Will Huzzie, a Duluth grad, made the coaches’ all-freshman team. He had 21 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns this year.