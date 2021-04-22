Mill Creek grad Matt Campbell earned unanimous first-team, All-Southern Conference honors by the league’s football coaches and media for the third straight year.
The Citadel junior made this season’s first team at punter for both the coaches and media Thursday.
Campbell averaged 41.6 yards on 54 punts and had 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. His best game came against Samford, averaging 51.8 yards on five punts.
